Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia (Photo: Somali times)

Addis Abeba – The Government of Somalia has raised concerns over what it describes as an “unauthorized shipment of arms and ammunition” allegedly transported through Ethiopia to Somalia’s Puntland region.

In a press release dated 20 September 2024, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that “documented evidence” confirms two lorries transported weapons from Ethiopia to Puntland “without any diplomatic engagement or clearance.”

Somalia’s foreign ministry characterized this incident as a “grave infringement on Somalia’s sovereignty” with “serious implications for national and regional security.”

The Government of Somalia suggests that this is not an isolated incident, referencing previous reports of “weapons being transported similarly to the Galmudug region and another cache flown into Baidoa via aircraft.” These incidents, the government claims, indicate what it terms “an ongoing disregard for Somalia’s sovereignty.”

Ethiopia has not responded to the latest accusations.

These accusations come amid strained relations between Somalia and Ethiopia, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding in January between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland. Turkey has hosted two rounds of meetings between the East African neighbors, but no results have been achieved thus far.

The recent claims echo earlier concerns raised by Somalia when local militias in Shiilamadow, near the Ethiopian border, seized truckloads of weapons. Ethiopia had responded to those claims, expressing “dismay” over what it termed “unwanted and irresponsible statements” from Somali officials.

In its latest statement, Somalia has called for an immediate “cessation” of these alleged activities and has appealed to its “regional and international partners” to address the issue. The government emphasizes its preference for resolving matters through “diplomatic dialogue” and “cooperative frameworks.”

These developments come less than a year after the United Nations Security Council lifted the weapons embargo on Somalia, which had been in place since 1992. The Somali government has been working to reassert control over the country from armed militias and al-Shabab militants.

The Minister of Interior of the Puntland region of Somalia had previously labeled the lifting of the embargo a “big mistake” because “the country is divided and fragmented.” AS