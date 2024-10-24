Somalia asserts authority over AU troop selection as TCCs express readiness for continued deployment

Ethiopian soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia. (Photo: ATMIS)



Addis Abeba – Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country “holds the authority to decide” which nations can contribute troops to the upcoming African Union peacekeeping mission, stating that “past Ethiopian deployments have led to increased Al-Shabaab activity” in the country.

In a statement released on 23 October, 2024, the ministry said the decision on troop contributions “must align with Somalia’s national interests and the preservation of its sovereignty” as the country transitions from ATMIS to the African Union Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The ministry cited Ethiopia’s “unilateral actions, including an illegal agreement with Somalia’s northern region,” as actions that “violate our sovereignty and erode the trust essential for peacekeeping.” The statement added that these developments have influenced Somalia’s position on troop-contributing partners.

The ministry’s position comes days after defense ministers from current Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs), including Ethiopia, met in Addis Abeba and expressed “willingness and readiness” to continue their peacekeeping role in Somalia under the new mission.

The discussion over troop contributions has intensified since Somalia announced Ethiopia’s exclusion from the new AU-led forces, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland in January 2024.

The situation saw further developments when Egypt deployed military personnel and equipment to Mogadishu, after which Ethiopia described the transition from ATMIS as “fraught with dangers” for the region.

According to the statement from Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Somalia will “lead the mission’s direction with a clear focus on sovereignty” while seeking “a more strategic selection of troop partners to ensure AUSSOM aligns with Somalia’s security and development goals.”

The ministry said Somalia “remains committed” to working with the African Union, United Nations, and European Union on AUSSOM while maintaining its position on partner selection. The statement concluded by calling on “all partners to uphold these principles for a peaceful and prosperous Somalia.”

The statement from the Ministry comes as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud wraps up a regional tour of current troop-contributing countries, including Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, and Kenya. AS