Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea agree to strengthen Somalia’s capacity to ‘protect Its land and sea borders’

Presidents Isaias Afwerki (left), Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (middle), and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (right) at the Tripartite Summit in Asmara. (Photo: X/ Yemane G. Meskel)

Addis Abeba – Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea have agreed on measures to enhance Somalia’s capacity “to protect its land and sea borders,” according to a joint statement released following a tripartite summit held in Asmara on October 10, 2024.

The joint statement indicated that the leaders have agreed to enhance cooperation to strengthen Somali state institutions to address “various internal and external challenges.”

They reportedly emphasized the importance of “unequivocal respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of the countries in the region.”

The tripartite meeting, hosted by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, followed the arrival of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Asmara on October 9 and 10, respectively.

The talks occurred amid rising tensions in the Horn of Africa, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland on January 1, which aims to grant Ethiopia access to the sea in exchange for recognizing Somaliland.

Complicating the situation, Egypt recently sent its second military aid shipment to Somalia, including heavy artillery and armored vehicles. This delivery, part of a defense pact signed between Egypt and Somalia in August 2024, has raised concerns in Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The summit also addressed several issues, including “the crisis in Sudan and its regional repercussions” and “security and cooperation issues between the Littoral States of the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait,” according to the statement.

The leaders “welcomed the efforts made by the State of Eritrea and the Arab Republic of Egypt in supporting stability in the brotherly State of Somalia,” the statement noted, adding that Egypt offered to “contribute forces within the framework of peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.”

The meeting concluded with an agreement to establish a “Joint Tripartite Committee of the Foreign Ministers of Eritrea, Egypt, and Somalia for strategic cooperation in all fields.” AS