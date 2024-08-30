Somaliland says Ethiopia ‘appoints an ambassador’ to its consular office

(Photo: President Office of Somaliland)

Addis Abeba – The government of Somaliland has reported that Ethiopia has “appointed an ambassador to its consular office” in Somaliland.

In a social media post dated 29 August, 2024, the government of Somaliland announced, “President Muse Bihi Abdi received Teshome Shunde Hamito, who presented his credentials as Ethiopia’s new ambassador.”

According to the Somaliland government, President Bihi and Ambassador Teshome discussed regional security, economic cooperation, and the strengthening of bilateral ties during their meeting.

At the time of this report, Ethiopian authorities have not provided official confirmation of this appointment.

Previously, Somaliland’s Minister of Information, Ali Mohamed Hassan, stated that Ethiopia had elevated its consular office in Hargeisa to the status of an embassy.

This announcement came after President Muse Bihi Abdi initially mentioned the upgrade during the 33rd anniversary celebrations of Somaliland on 18 May, 2024. Minister Hassan later reiterated in an interview with BBC Somali that this was official information, as it had been disclosed by the President.

The announcement follows escalating tensions in the Horn of Africa, particularly after Egypt sent military officers and heavy equipment to Somalia as part of a larger deployment, which media reports suggest could involve up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers in Somalia.

Ethiopia has expressed concern, warning that it “cannot stand idle while other actors are taking measures to destabilize the region.”

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the transition from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) is “fraught with dangers” and reaffirmed that Ethiopia is closely monitoring developments that could threaten its national security.

Similarly, Somaliland condemned Egypt’s military deployment, stating that it “threatens regional stability and the fragile peace in the Horn of Africa” and asserted that it “will not stand idly by in the face of actions that threaten its hard-won peace.” AS