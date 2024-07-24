Somaliland says it ‘vehemently rejects any potential deployment of Turkish naval forces’ within its ‘recognized maritime zones’

Addis Abeba – In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somaliland said it “vehemently rejects any potential deployment of Turkish naval forces within Somaliland’s recognized maritime zones.”

This comes in the backdrop of the recent announcement that Turkey was poised to send its navy support to Somali waters following an earlier agreement between Ankara and Mogadishu that will allow Turkey to send an exploration vessel off the coast of Somalia to prospect for oil and gas.

“We will send our Oruc Reis vessel at the end of September, or early October to Somalia. It will conduct a significant seismic study there, which can last for months,” Reuters quoted Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar as saying.

Subsequently, Turkish state media Anadolu Agency reported that President Tayyip Erdogan submitted a motion to the Turkish parliament last week seeking authorization for the deployment of the Turkish military to Somalia including the country’s territorial waters.

#Turkey to send ship to search for oil and gas off #Somalia coast



Turkey will send an exploration vessel off the coast of Somalia later this year to search for oil and gas as part of a hydrocarbon cooperation deal between two countries, Turkish energy ministry said on Thursday.… pic.twitter.com/ZxMynTv2p3 — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) July 19, 2024

According to the Turkish Energy Minister, two of the three blocks were some 50 kilometers off the Somalia coast, and the third one was some 100 km away. “We think that Somalia has significant oil and natural gas resources offshore. We signed an offshore deal for three blocks. Turkey will have exclusive rights for search and production when we find oil in these areas,” Reuters further quoted Bayraktar.

But the statement from Somaliland’s Foreign minister said: “These zones are delineated clearly under international law and are essential to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Somaliland.”

“Any unilateral action by external entities, such as the reported intention of Turkish naval forces to operate in Somaliland maritime zones, constitutes a grave violation of international law and Somaliland’s sovereign rights. Such actions undermine regional stability and contravene the spirit of peaceful coexistence among neighboring states,” the statement further said.

Somaliland also called upon the international community “to respect and uphold the sanctity of its maritime boundaries. We emphasize the need for all parties to engage in dialogue and respect established international legal frameworks governing maritime territories.”

In February this year, Turkey and Somalia signed a defense cooperation in the wake of Somalia’s rejection of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland earlier in January. AS