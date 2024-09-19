Ethiopian refugees who escaped the Tigray war in Ethiopia stand in line for food distribution at the Um Rakuba refugee camp, located in Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state, in 2020 (Photo: VOA).

Addis Abeba – The UN reported that Ethiopian migrants who previously resided in Sudan, both registered and unregistered, are being forced to return to their home country due to the ongoing civil war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Among the refugees compelled to return from Sudan are those originally from the Tigray region.

In its recent update published on 18 September, 2024, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed that interviews conducted by its team in Tigray with Ethiopian refugee returnees reveal their long and perilous journey.

According to the UN agency, the returnees traveled from the entry points in Amhara and Benishangul-Gumuz regions to various locations in Tigray, carefully avoiding conflict zones in the Amhara region.

Based on the latest update, a total of 57,568 Ethiopians had crossed the border as of 07 August, 2024. Of these, 11,771 individuals were identified as previously registered refugees in Sudan, now classified as Ethiopian refugee returnees.

The UN agency also disclosed that it is addressing the needs of Ethiopian refugee returnees in Tigray by providing shelter, clothing, and cash assistance.

In May 2024, Addis Standard reported that hundreds of former Ethiopian peacekeepers of Tigrayan origin, who had been stationed in the Abyei region along the border between Sudan and South Sudan, were experiencing heightened security concerns due to the escalating conflict in the region.

These ex-peacekeepers, who sought asylum in Sudan two years ago during the Tigray war, have highlighted the increasing risks they face as recent clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have intensified.

In July 2024, Human Rights First Ethiopia, a local human rights organization, issued an urgent call for the protection and relocation of Tigrayan refugees and former UN peacekeepers in eastern Sudan.

This appeal comes as fighting between Sudanese forces spreads to areas near refugee camps.

In addition, the rights group has warned that tens of thousands of ethnic Tigrayan refugees are in “extreme distress and danger” as the conflict between the RSF and SAF continues to escalate in the region.

Despite reports of a rising influx of refugees from Sudan into the Tigray region, there is also a notable exodus of young individuals from Tigray to the Arabian Peninsula. This migration is driven by challenges related to food security and limited employment opportunities in the region.

As highlighted by Addis Standard in November 2023, these individuals undertake perilous journeys from the coast of Djibouti, navigating the treacherous Gulf of Aden in pursuit of improved prospects. However, this route has become increasingly dangerous, heightening concerns regarding their safety.

According to United Nations data, more than 90,000 Sudanese refugees are currently living in Ethiopia, including 48,964 from the previous Sudanese caseload in Assosa (Photo: UNFPA)

Ethiopia is currently experiencing a significant influx of refugees and asylum seekers, with thousands arriving at two primary points of entry along the land border between Sudan and Ethiopia: Metema and Kurmuk.

However, in Kurmuk, the border points remain highly unstable and fraught with potential risks, including abduction, as indicated by the UNHCR.

The organization further notes that “the proximity to the conflict at the border perpetuates trauma and anxiety among refugees, hindering their ability to rebuild their lives in safety and dignity.”

Due to security concerns, the UNHCR has reported that relocations from the Kumer and Awlala sites to new settlements have already commenced. To date, nearly 7,000 individuals have been successfully relocated.

According to UN figures, there are currently over 90,000 Sudanese refugees residing in Ethiopia, including 48,964 from the previous Sudanese caseload in Assosa.

In addition to receiving thousands of forcibly displaced individuals from Sudan at multiple entry points, Ethiopia is the third-largest refugee-hosting nation in Africa, sheltering over one million refugees and asylum seekers, primarily from South Sudan, Somalia, and Eritrea. AS