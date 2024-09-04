(Taye Dendea, former state minister has been imprisoned since December 2023 (Photo: Taye Dendea/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – The Federal Supreme Court has rejected the bail request of former State Minister of Peace, Taye Dendea, who remains in custody while facing a third charge of “illegal possession of firearms,” following his acquittal on two other charges.

Taye, who has been imprisoned since December 2023, was accused of violating the provisions of Article 251/C and Article 257/G of the 2004 Criminal Law, with allegations that while serving as State Minister of Peace, he disseminated “propaganda messages in support of anti-peace forces” and posted messages “expressing support” on his social media page.

Additionally, prosecutors accuse Taye of violating the Firearms Act by possessing “unauthorized weapons” allegedly found at his former residence in Lideta sub-city Woreda 6 during a search.

On 06 August 2024, the Federal High Court Lideta Branch acquitted him of the first two charges, ruling that his social media posts and a media interview were within his constitutional right to express opinions. However, the court found sufficient evidence to proceed with the charge of illegal firearm possession and directed Taye to prepare a defense.

Following his acquittal on the initial charges, Taye sought bail for the remaining charge, but the Federal High Court denied his request, citing concerns about the potential severity of the sentence and the risk of his not appearing in court if released.

In its ruling on 04 September 2024, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s decision, noting that the charge carries a potential sentence of 8 to 25 years and that Taye might fail to appear in court when required if granted bail, BBC reported.

Taye is scheduled to present his defense on the third charge at a follow-up hearing on 18 October 2024. AS