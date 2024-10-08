Tana Forum postponed for third time amid ongoing conflict in Amhara region

The seventh Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa was held in the city of Bahir Dar in April 2018. (Photo: Tana Forum)



Addis Abeba – The 11th Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, originally scheduled for October 25-27, 2024, in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, has been postponed for the third time, with the new dates now set for 2025.

Originally planned for October 13-15, 2023, the forum was first rescheduled to April 2024 due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the Institute for Peace and Security Studies (IPSS) at Addis Ababa University, which organizes the event.

Despite intentions to hold the forum in April 2024, it was postponed again and moved to October 2024. Now, the event has been delayed once more, with the next tentative date set for 2025.

The latest postponement comes amid rising conflict between government forces and Fano, a non-state militia, in the Amhara region.

In August 2024, Bahir Dar, the capital of the Amhara region where the forum was set to take place, was impacted by a strike that led to the temporary closure of businesses and suspension of transport services. Although residents reported hearing gunfire, the situation returned to normal shortly afterward, with businesses reopening and transportation resuming.

More recently, the West Gojjam Zone, including the town of Finote Selam, has seen intense fighting, with reports of heavy artillery fire and urban combat. Residents have expressed concerns about potential civilian casualties as clashes continue in the region.

In its latest statement, the Tana Forum Secretariat informed participants that they are “collaborating with the host country to finalize the new dates” and will provide updates “as soon as possible.”

While the forum has faced repeated delays, the Secretariat reaffirmed its commitment to fostering “African-led dialogues on peace and security” and thanked participants for their continued support.

The Tana Forum, established in 2012, aims to promote African-led solutions to peace and security challenges in Africa. It brings together over 250 participants, including current and former African leaders, stakeholders, and peace and security experts. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo serves as the forum’s board chairperson. AS

