Taye Dendea, former State Minister of Peace

Addis Abeba– Taye Dendea, former State Minister of Peace, was forcibly taken by “masked individuals” from the gate of Kilinto Prison to the Federal Police Crime Investigation Bureau after a court bench ordered his release on bail, according to his wife, Sintayehu Alemayehu, who spoke to Addis Standard.

“We heard that he was taken there, so we went this morning. We saw him and left. We don’t know what will happen next,” Sintayehu said after visiting him at the investigation office.

The Federal Supreme Court Cassation Bench ruled on December 2, 2024, that Taye should be released on bail. However, Sintayehu revealed that “masked individuals” intercepted him as he was leaving Kilinto Prison. “It cannot really be said that he was released. We did not see him. They took him away immediately,” she explained.

According to Sintayehu, the incident occurred around 5:00 PM on Wednesday, December 4, when Taye was supposed to be released. “They said he was ‘wanted’ and took him away. They were holding a letter they claimed was from a higher authority, but we were not able to read what it said,” she added.

She further noted that security personnel, including “individuals in civilian clothes, masks, and federal police uniforms,” were present near Kilinto Prison as early as 11:00 AM, accompanied by “two patrol vehicles.”

Sintayehu also pointed out that, despite the court granting bail, Taye spent two additional days in detention due to an administrative delay caused by a clerical error in the court’s order. “It seems like prison officials at Kilinto were waiting for this. They were dragging things out over minor administrative issues,” she said.

Taye, who has been imprisoned since December 2023, was accused of violating Articles 251/C and 257/G of the 2004 Criminal Code. Allegations included disseminating “propaganda messages in support of anti-peace forces” and posting messages “expressing support” on his social media page while serving as State Minister of Peace.

Additionally, prosecutors accused Taye of violating the Firearms Act by possessing “unauthorized weapons,” which were allegedly found at his former residence in Lideta Sub-city, Woreda 6, during a search.

On August 6, 2024, the Federal High Court Lideta Branch acquitted him of the first two charges, ruling that his social media posts and media interviews were within his constitutional right to express opinions. However, the court found sufficient evidence to proceed with the charge of illegal firearm possession and directed Taye to prepare a defense. AS