Three civilians killed in West Wollega’s Begi, Kondala districts; families blame ‘government forces’ for the deaths

The ongoing armed conflict between government forces and insurgent groups in the West Wollega Zone, specifically in the Kondala district, continues to result in tragic civilian casualties (Photo: DW)

Addis Abeba –Three civilians were killed in the Begi and Kondala districts of the West Wollega Zone, Oromia region, with residents and family members attributing the deaths to “government forces.”

Kasim Birhanu, the brother of one of the deceased Abib Birhanu, informed Addis Standard that his 22-year-old brother was shot by government forces on 22 September, 2024.

He explained that Abib was returning to Shega Kebele in Kondala district after visiting the market in Begi City.

“Government forces stopped Abib at Kanto in Begi City, interrogated him, and subsequently shot him,” Kasim recounted. “Although he was rushed to Begi Hospital, he tragically died shortly after arriving at the facility.”

This incident follows a previous report by Addis Standard in July 2024, in which two residents of Karma Gunfi Kebele, Begi district, were killed by “government forces.”

As detailed in the news article, on 15 July, 2024, government forces apprehended Ramadan Jiba and Tofik Damara and transported them to a military camp known as Lalo. Later that day, around 9:00 p.m., their bodies were discovered on the Begi-Kondala road.

The conflict between armed groups and government forces continues to claim lives in Western Oromia.

On the same day as the incident in the Begi district, another tragic event occurred in Kondala district, resulting in the deaths of two civilians.

Idosa Harun, brother of the deceased Rakisa Harun, informed Addis Standard that on 22 September, 2024, his brother Rakisa, 28, along with two others—Dasisa Wato and Ramadan Asan, 36—were detained by government forces in Kondala district.

He added that the men were accused of supporting the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and obstructing the market in Kondala City.

Idosa recalled that on the morning of 22 September, members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) arrived at their home, accused Rakisa of having ties to the OLA, and took him to the Kondala Military Camp.

“For three days, we brought food and coffee to Rakisa at the military camp, hoping for his release,” he stated. “However, on the morning of 25 September, 2024, we discovered Rakisa’s and Ramadan’s bodies.”

Idosa further explained that Rakisa’s body was found along the road to Shega Dinka Kebele with gunshot wounds to the back and head, while Ramadan’s body was discovered in the Ofafa River in Shega Dinka Kebele with injuries to his chest.

According to the source, both men were fathers of two children each.

In a recent interview with Addis Standard, residents of the Begi and Kondala districts voiced serious concerns over the alarming rise in violence targeting civilians in their communities.

The surge in arrests, particularly targeting individuals linked to the OLA, has been ongoing for over a month, according to Idosa.

He noted an escalation in military activity and clashes between government forces and the OLA, which has heightened security concerns in the Begi and Kondala districts.

“Government offices in rural areas of the Begi district have largely ceased operations, with most administrative functions now limited to urban centers,” he added.

A government worker in Begi City, who requested anonymity, also told Addis Standard that residents with family members in the OLA are fleeing urban areas to avoid being targeted by government forces.

He explained that his maternal family relocated to a rural area after one of their sons, a member of the OLA, was imprisoned on 03 September, 2024.

“The family member was accused of being in contact with his brother and was held for two weeks in Kondala Military Camp, enduring severe mistreatment before his release,” the informant revealed.

The same source noted that when government forces are unable to locate individuals with ties to the OLA, they have resorted to seizing the property and livestock of their families.

In late June 2024, Addis Standard published an in-depth article detailing the ongoing insecurity faced by residents in Western Oromia due to the conflict between government forces and armed groups. This conflict has led to displacement, limited access to healthcare and education, and a pervasive climate of fear.

According to local residents, civilians are being subjected to torture and harassment under accusations of supporting the OLA, which government officials refer to as “Shane.” These actions have contributed to pervasive insecurity across the region. AS