Aksum Obelisk, known as Stelae Three, which is believed to have been erected in the fourth century, has remained in its original position throughout history (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – A new study and rehabilitation plan has been initiated for the ancient historical and archaeological site of the Aksum Obelisk, commonly known as Stelae Three.

In an interview with Addis Standard, Atsbha Gebreegziabher, Head of the Tigray Tourism Bureau, disclosed that the study phase is projected to last three months, followed by a nine-month rehabilitation process.

“Close to 15 million birr has been allocated for this purpose,” he disclosed.

Atsbha noted that the previous study, initiated in October 2023 in collaboration with the Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage, has become obsolete due to additional damage caused by an earthquake.

In August 2023, Addis Standard reported that, prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the war in Tigray, an agreement had been signed with an Italian company to restore the braced obelisk, Stelae Three, along with the ancient underground tombs, known as mausoleums. The restoration project was estimated to cost 115 million birr. However, the two-year war in the region necessitated a revision of the pre-war survey to address potential impacts on the archaeological site of Aksum.

Officials from the Authority have indicated that Stelae Three has been unstable for over a decade. They also revealed that during the installation of another Aksum obelisk, which was repatriated after 68 years of exile in Rome, the foundation of Stelae Three was destabilized due to the use of heavy machinery and cranes.

According to legend, Stelae Three was erected in the fourth century to honor King Ezana. The obelisk is the only large stela that has remained in its original position throughout history, neither relocated nor fallen. It is believed to be the last obelisk constructed in Aksum.

The restoration of Al-Nejashi Mosque, a historic structure damaged during the Tigray war, is also underway, with the project scheduled for completion in May 2025.

Atsbha confirmed to Addis Standard that the mosque is undergoing a major restoration effort funded by the Turkish Development Agency (TIKA).

The repair work of Africa’s oldest mosque, which began in September 2024, is expected to take eight months.

Situated in Wukro, 59 kilometers from the regional capital, Mekelle, the Al-Nejashi Mosque endured significant bombardment in 2020 amidst the two-year war in Tigray (Photo: middleeasteye.net)

The project commenced seven months after the TIKA proposed to lead the restoration of the mosque, which suffered significant damage during the war. Located in Wukro, 59 kilometers from Mekelle, the regional capital of Tigray, Al-Nejashi Mosque was bombarded in November 2020 and subsequently looted by Eritrean troops.

In January 2024, Addis Standard reported that the mosque’s centuries-old dome, minaret, and the tombs of significant Islamic figures had been severely damaged during the war.

Speaking to Addis Standard, Shek Reja Nuru, head of the Al-Nejashi Mosque, emphasized the profound impact of the destruction.

“These damages have been devastating to the mosque’s cultural and historical significance,” he stated. “The restoration of Al-Nejashi Mosque is not just about physical reconstruction. It is a symbol of resilience and a commitment to preserving cultural heritage.”

Regional authorities anticipate that the restoration of Al-Nejashi Mosque and the rehabilitation of the Aksum Obelisk, known as Stelae Three, will significantly contribute to revitalizing Tigray’s tourism sector, which is currently in recovery.

“Since the signing of the Pretoria Agreement, there has been a modest increase in visitor numbers, though the road to full recovery remains long and difficult,” remarked Atsbha.

In December 2023, the Tigray Tourism Bureau launched a program aimed at reopening and rebranding tourism in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Tourism. This initiative forms part of the government’s broader plan to restore the annual influx of 90,000 visitors to Tigray’s tourist attractions.

According to data from the Bureau, the region welcomed over 5,000 tourists in the last fiscal year. AS