Getachew Reda, the President of the Tigray Interim Administration (Photo: Tigray TV)

Addis Abeba– The Tigray Interim Administration has issued a statement accusing a faction within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), led by Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), of engaging in what it termed an “official coup” against the regional government.

In a statement released on 10 November, 2024, the interim administration, led by Getachew Reda, claimed that this faction within the TPLF has escalated from merely “obstructing government work” to engaging in “formal coup activities.” The statement cited developments in “Mekelle city, North Western, and Central zones” as evidence for these claims.

“Irresponsible actions are being deliberately carried out to make our people lose hope and become trapped in a continuous cycle,” the interim administration declared in its announcement.

The statement further accused the faction of engaging in “extensive deception” over the past two weeks, asserting that the group had “reached an understanding with Tigray military leaders” and had “taken control of the government structure from top to bottom.”

This development follows mediation efforts by religious leaders. On 31 October, Tigray Orthodox Synods initiated an attempt to mediate between the divided TPLF leaders, urging them to resolve issues “peacefully and in a civilized manner” based on established laws.

However, on 02 November, the TPLF clarified that the religious leaders aimed to bring both sides together but not act as ” mediators.” The party expressed support for the religious leaders’ advice, stating it reinforces their stance that “differences should be resolved peacefully, legally, and systematically.”

In its statement yesterday, the interim administration criticized Debretsion’s group, stating it “has been publicly expressing its lack of genuine acceptance of the dialogue processes initiated by both military leadership and religious leaders.”

The interim administration clarified that it is “ready to negotiate with any party without preconditions.” However, it emphasized that such discussions would focus on “peacefully narrowing and resolving issues” rather than on power-sharing arrangements.

“It must be clear that the issue of power-sharing, regarding who should hold government power, is non-negotiable by any measure,” the statement concluded.

The rift within the TPLF, between the faction led by veteran leader Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) and Tigray Interim Administration President Getachew Reda, has been widening since it first emerged.

This internal split, which arose following the TPLF’s 14th Congress, previously led to Debretsion’s faction removing Getachew and several other officials from their roles in the administration, claiming they “will no longer have the authority to lead, make decisions, or issue directives.”

In response, the interim administration led by Getachew has accused Debretsion’s group of attempting to “destabilize” the region through actions it described as a “coup d’état.” The administration warned that it would pursue legal action against Debretsion’s faction for allegedly sowing “chaos and anarchy” in Tigray. AS