Addis Abeba – In his address to parliament today, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his belief that the Tigray Interim Administration, whose mandate has recently expired, will be extended for another year. He also indicated that “there may be changes” in its leadership.

The prime minister emphasized that extending the interim administration’s mandate would require legal amendments. However, he noted that further evaluation is necessary before making any legal revisions. “Based on this assessment, and in a manner that respects the Pretoria Peace Agreement, the interim administration will continue to function until the upcoming elections,” Abiy stated.

Reflecting on the administration’s tenure, the PM remarked, “For the past two years, the interim administration led by President Getachew Reda has made significant efforts to prevent the outbreak of another war and to ensure that issues are resolved through dialogue. Despite the conflicts of the past and the challenges faced over the last two years, we would like to express our gratitude for the leadership provided during this period.”

Abiy also told legislators that he had held discussions with the interim administration’s leadership as well as with political parties, including the TPLF. “Based on these discussions and with reasonable adjustments, I believe the interim administration will continue for another year,” he said.

Abiy further suggested there could be changes in top leadership. “Some individuals may remain in their positions based on their strengths, while others may be replaced due to their weaknesses,” he added.

It has been two years since the Tigray Interim Administration was established as part of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA), signed between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government in November 2022. The federal government appointed Getachew Reda as its president.

However, since June 2024, a rift within the TPLF between Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) and Getachew has disrupted the administration’s operations. The political split, which intensified after the TPLF’s 14th Congress held in August 2024, led Debretsion’s faction to remove Getachew and several other officials, claiming they “will no longer have the authority to lead, make decisions, or issue directives.”

Following this, the TPLF, led by Debretsion, announced in October 2024 the removal of five members from the Tigray region’s interim administration, including President Getachew. Furthermore, the party stated that it will inform the federal government about the leader who will replace the president of the interim administration.

In response, the interim administration accused Debretsion’s group of attempting to “destabilize” the region through actions it described as a “coup d’état.”

Tensions escalated further two months ago when senior leaders of the Tigray Forces declared their decision to dissolve and restructure the interim administration, calling it “weakened” and “failing to meet its responsibilities.”

In a statement issued on 23 January, 2025, senior leaders of the Tigray Forces accused the interim administration of being influenced by “external forces.” They claimed it had become “a tool for others,” alleging that some leaders had “committed treason, abandoned public interests, and acted beyond their assigned mission.”

On 12 March, 2025, the interim administration, under Getachew, responded to the call for its dissolution and restructuring, characterizing it as a “clear announcement of a coup” and warning that it “jeopardizes the Pretoria Agreement.” The administration also stated that the demand “deviates from its mission,” “goes beyond the military’s given mandate,” and “lacks any acceptable basis.”

PM Abiy on DDR

In his address to the parliament today, Prime Minister Abiy described the Pretoria Agreement as a “historic accord” that has delivered significant benefits. However, he emphasized that one of its key provisions, Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR), has yet to be fully implemented.

“Although certain efforts have been made, DDR has not been carried out comprehensively,” he stated.

According to Abiy, the delay in DDR has primarily affected the people of Tigray. “If young people capable of working are instead absorbed into the military, and if the budget allocated to the Tigray region is largely directed towards them, development will not take place.”

Despite this setback, the prime minister noted that significant progress has been made in returning displaced individuals to their homes in Raya and Tselamti.

“The federal government is ready to begin the process of returning displaced individuals as early as tomorrow,” Abiy told MPs. “If sufficient cooperation is provided, our desire is to return the displaced to their homes quickly.” AS