Addis Abeba– The Tigray Regional Interim Administration has urged the federal government to “understand” the worsening crisis and “provide necessary support,” warning that a faction within the Tigray military forces is working to “dismantle” the Pretoria Agreement and destabilize the region.

In a statement issued on March 12, 2025, the administration said that “starting from January 23, 2025, some high-ranking commanders of the Tigray military forces have been mobilizing” with the aim of executing “an outright coup to serve the power interests of a few.” It added that “this week, illegal activities” led by commanders on the Northeastern and Southern fronts “have intensified.”

The interim administration stated that it had written a letter to the Chief Commander of the Tigray military forces on March 6, 2025, “ordering an end to these activities.” However, it noted that since the situation remained unresolved, “restrictions were imposed on the front commanders,” and the head of the Security Bureau was “removed from their position.”

The statement also accused the commanders of intensifying efforts to “dismantle the Interim Administration from top to bottom” while carrying out “illegal actions” against civilians. It alleged that senior military figures, driven by the interests of “a power-hungry group,” were deliberately undermining the administration and violating the Pretoria Agreement, worsening the suffering of the Tigray people.

It further claimed that since March 11, 2025, the group has been “hunting down, detaining, and arresting” leaders of the Interim Administration, warning that if left unchecked, they would not hesitate to hand them over to a “third party.”

The statement comes after Getachew Reda, in a letter issued on March 11, 2025, dismissed Lieutenant General Fisha Kidanu as head of the region’s Peace and Security Bureau, citing his alleged failure to uphold government directives.

In the letter, Getachew accused the bureau’s leadership of prioritizing “the dismantling of government structures rather than obeying government orders” and presenting such actions as law enforcement. This move follows the suspension of Major General Yohannes Woldegiyorgis, Major General Masho Beyene, and Brigadier General Migbey Haile in letters signed by Getachew on the same day.

The letters accused the officers of engaging in activities that “deviate from government decisions” and risk “dragging the region into internal conflict.”

In response, the Tigray Peace and Security Bureau rejected the suspensions, stating that the decision “does not follow institutional procedures and law” and was made because “practical action against criminals had begun.”

Meanwhile, Mekelle FM 104 reported that five people were wounded in a shooting in Adigudom town, Southeast Zone, during a confrontation between security forces and residents supporting the Interim Administration’s appointees.

According to Zone Chief Administrator Tsegay G/Tekle, two of the wounded were transferred to Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle. He stated, “While the Adigudom town administration cabinet was in a meeting, security forces came and ordered them to hand over office keys and stamps. When the cabinet members refused, a gun battle erupted.”

He added that five people sustained gunshot wounds, while many others were beaten. “They took the cabinet members away in a patrol car, and it is not known where they were taken,” he said.

Additionally, Weyin newspaper reported that Redai G/Egziabher, appointed by the Debretsion G/Michael-led TPLF faction, has begun work in Adigrat city after the removal of the Interim Administration’s appointed mayor.

In its latest statement, the Interim Administration condemned what it described as “an irresponsible and unacceptable act” by the commanders, warning that it was pushing the region toward internal conflict.

It urged the people of Tigray—especially the youth and the army—to “understand the situation” and “protect their surroundings.” It called on the youth to mobilize against what it called “a looming danger” and urged the military to “reject destructive orders” and safeguard the people from “grave risks.”

The administration also appealed to the federal government, stating that those “acting in the name of security forces” are merely “messengers of a backward and criminal group” and do not represent either the people of Tigray or the Interim Administration. It urged the federal government to “provide necessary assistance” and not remain “silent” as the Pretoria Agreement is “violated.”

Lastly, the statement called on the international community to “exert necessary pressure” on the group and its backers, warning that inaction would result in “another round of suffering” for the people of Tigray. AS