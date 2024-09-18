On 18 September, 2024, Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray interim administration, met with Alexis Lamek, the French Ambassador to Ethiopia, and discussed the full implementation of the Pretoria peace deal (Photo: Tigray TV)

Addis Abeba – Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray interim administration, has warned that it is “irresponsible” to focus solely on the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) of former Tigray combatants into society.

This statement was made during a recent meeting in Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region, with Alexis Lamek, the French Ambassador to Ethiopia.

Getachew stressed that the DDR process, which is part of the Pretoria peace agreement between the federal government and the TPLF, “should be carried out in accordance with the implementation of the peace agreement.”

In March 2024, the Tigray interim administration announced the demobilization of over 100,000 former combatants in two separate phases.

Regional officials stated that these processes adhered to the terms of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) signed in November 2022.

Redae Halefom, head of the Communications Bureau at the Tigray Interim Administration, reported that the demobilization of over 100,000 ex-combatants took place without adequate facilities for rehabilitation and reintegration.

The Interim President emphasized the ongoing challenges in Western Tigray, noting that “no effort has been made to remove any armed groups” from the area, even though this is the federal government’s responsibility.

Regarding displaced people, Getachew reported, “displaced people from North-Western Tigray (Tselemti) and Southern Tigray have returned to their homes.” However, he added that those from Western Tigray, where the largest number of displaced individuals reside, have not yet returned.

Getachew also discussed reconstruction efforts, thanking the French government for its support while stating that “additional assistance is needed to strengthen social services.” AS