Dr. Dejene Mezgebu, chairman of Tigray Independence Party (Photo: Screenshot/TIA)

Addis Abeba – The Tigray Independence Party (TIA) has filed a formal complaint, accusing individuals “linked to the TPLF” of detaining, attacking, and harassing its members, following the abduction and killing of one of its members.

In a letter addressed to the Tigray Justice and Security Bureaus, TIA outlined the deteriorating situation, noting that its leaders and members are facing “murder, imprisonment, and intimidation.”

The party stated that these incidents are particularly severe in Shire Inda Selassie and Abi Adi, located in the North Western and Central zones of the region, respectively. According to TIA, “armed civilians who are leaders and members of the TPLF,” are involved in carrying out acts of violence, despite earlier efforts to stop the attacks.

In a statement on 17 October 2024, Dr. Dejene Mezgebu, TIA’s chairman, reported that Gebre Yohannes Hailu, a TIA member from Asgede District, was allegedly “taken from his home by unidentified armed individuals” and later found dead near a river. He also mentioned that Gebre Yohannes had previously experienced repeated abuse from district officials.

TIA has called for an “immediate halt” to the violence, urging the government to launch a thorough investigation and deliver justice. It also called on all civic organizations and political parties in the region to speak out against the ongoing harassment, stating that “legal action should be taken to stop these worsening conditions.”

The Tigray Independence Party is one of the opposition groups that has recently called for the formation of an inclusive regional government after an internal rift emerged within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). AS