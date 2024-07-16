Tigray opposition raises concern on IDP return process, calls for International pressure

Tigray region in the north hosts the highest number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), primarily due to war (Photo: omnatigray.org)

Addis Abeba – Salsay Woyane Tigray, an opposition party in the Tigray region, has issued a statement raising concern that the return of displaced Tigrayans “remains shrouded in uncertainty.” The party suggests that recent statements by what they term “occupying forces” may be undermining the peace process.

The opposition party reports that “millions of Tigrayans remain in dire conditions at IDP camps amidst intense rain and flooding.” They argue that the current administration in Western Tigray, which they describe as “unlawful,” complicates the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.

The statement from the opposition follows a press briefing on 13 July 2024 by Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede, Vice President of Tigray’s interim administration. In his briefing, Lieutenant General Tadesse reported positive developments regarding the return of displaced persons from Western Tigray.

However, Lieutenant General Tadesse also noted that the delay in repatriating IDPs was due to the presence of new settlers and armed groups in Western Tigray areas. He described these as “unfinished tasks” on the Amhara side, despite readiness on the part of the Tigray region.

The statement from the opposition party also highlights the situation of Tigrayan refugees in Sudan, describing their circumstances as “perilous” due to approaching conflict and lack of basic amenities in their temporary settlements.

Salsay Woyane calls for international pressure on the Ethiopian government to facilitate the return of displaced Tigrayans and establish what they term a “legitimate Tigrayan administration according to the constitution.”

The repatriation process of IDPs from Western Tigray began following an announcement made in May 2024 by Lieutenant General Tadesse of a mutually agreed-upon plan between the Tigray interim administration and the federal government, outlining the timeframe for the return of IDPs to southern and western Tigray.

Since then, the return has progressed in phases. The first group of 1,500 IDPs returned to the Tselemti district on 29 June 2024. The second phase faced a brief delay but resulted in nearly 2,200 IDPs resettling in the district. In the third phase, regional media reported that nearly 5,000 IDPs returned to Northwestern Tigray, resettling in May Tsebir town and three other locations in the Tselemti district.AS