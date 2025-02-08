(Photo: The Reporter)

By Batseba Seifu

Addis Abeba – Tigray, scarred by atrocities, humanitarian crises, and political instability, faces another deeply concerning challenge: the unchecked proliferation of illegal gold mining. While the region’s mineral wealth, particularly its gold deposits, holds theoretical potential for economic development, the current reality is one of rampant exploitation and environmental degradation. This illicit industry, operating in the shadows, is wreaking havoc on Tigray’s economy, devastating its fragile ecosystems, and tearing at the very fabric of its already vulnerable communities. The allure of quick profits, fuelled by international demand for gold, has created a “gilded trap,” ensnaring Tigray in a cycle of destruction that threatens its long-term recovery and stability.

The Perfect Storm Driving Illegal Mining

In recent years, Tigray’s rich mineral reserves, especially its gold, have become a magnet for illegal mining operations. This exploitation is driven by several converging factors, creating a perfect storm for illicit activity.

First, there is high global demand for gold. The enduring global demand for gold, used in jewelry, electronics, and as a safe haven investment, fuels the illegal mining trade. This demand creates a lucrative market for illegally sourced gold, incentivizing criminal networks and opportunistic individuals.

Second, there is instability. The ongoing political instability in Tigray has created a power vacuum and weakened governance structures, making it easier for illegal mining operations to flourish with impunity. The breakdown of law and order due to the war allows these networks to operate outside the reach of authorities, exploiting the chaos for their own gain.

Third, there is economic desperation. The war has devastated Tigray’s economy, leaving many communities in a state of extreme poverty. For some, illegal mining offers a desperate, albeit dangerous and unsustainable, means of survival. This desperation makes them vulnerable to exploitation by those who control the illicit mining operations.

Finally, there is a lack of alternative livelihoods. Limited access to education, skills training, and alternative income-generating opportunities further pushes individuals towards illegal mining. Without viable alternatives, they are often left with little choice but to participate in this destructive industry.

Revenue Lost, Resources Drained

Illegal mining in Tigray, in turn, translates to significant financial losses for the region. The government is deprived of crucial tax revenue and royalties from these unregistered operations, severely hindering its ability to fund essential public services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. This economic hemorrhage manifests in several ways.

Illicitly mined gold often bypasses official channels, sold through clandestine networks to avoid taxes and regulations. This deprives the Tigrayan economy of much-needed revenue and fuels corruption at various levels. The profits from this illegal trade often end up in the hands of criminal syndicates and corrupt officials, rather than benefiting the local communities.

Desperate for income, local miners are also often forced to sell their findings to middlemen at prices far below market value. These middlemen, often connected to larger criminal networks, exploit the miners’ vulnerability, maximizing their own profits while leaving the miners in a cycle of poverty. This predatory practice further impoverishes already vulnerable communities and perpetuates the cycle of exploitation.

At the end of the day, gold extracted illegally in Tigray is frequently smuggled across porous borders, notably into neighboring countries like Sudan, and from there, it enters global markets, often with the final destination being the UAE. This illicit trade makes it incredibly difficult for international regulators to trace the gold’s origins, allowing the minerals to infiltrate legitimate supply chains and potentially funding further instability. The proceeds from this illegal trade are often laundered through complex financial schemes, further obscuring their origin and making it difficult to track and recover these stolen assets.

Environmental Scars

The environmental consequences of illegal mining in Tigray are devastating and far-reaching, leaving lasting scars on the landscape and posing severe risks to human health and biodiversity.

Open-pit mining, a common practice in illegal operations due to its low cost and ease of implementation, leads to widespread deforestation and severe soil erosion. Vast tracts of forests are cleared to make way for mining operations, destroying critical habitats for wildlife and disrupting delicate ecosystems. The removal of vegetation exposes the soil to the elements, leading to accelerated erosion, loss of topsoil, and the degradation of agricultural land. This destruction of natural vegetation destabilizes the landscape, increasing the risk of landslides, floods, and desertification.

Illegal mining frequently involves the use of hazardous chemicals like mercury and cyanide to extract gold from ore. These highly toxic substances contaminate water sources, poisoning rivers and streams that are vital for drinking, irrigation, and supporting aquatic life. The contaminated soil becomes unsuitable for farming, further jeopardizing food security and threatening the livelihoods of agricultural communities. These toxins can also leach into groundwater, contaminating wells and other sources of drinking water, posing long-term health risks to local populations.

In addition, the processing of gold using mercury releases harmful vapors into the air, posing serious health risks to both miners and residents living near mining sites. Mercury exposure can cause a range of neurological problems, including tremors, cognitive impairment, and developmental delays in children. These airborne toxins also contribute to respiratory problems and other health issues in nearby communities.

Illegal Mining’s Deadly Legacy of Disease and Suffering

The environmental devastation caused by illegal mining directly translates into a severe health crisis for local communities, exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and undermining the region’s long-term health and well-being.

Residents living near mining sites often suffer from a range of chronic illnesses, including respiratory problems, kidney damage, neurological disorders, and various forms of cancer. Prolonged exposure to heavy metals and other toxins weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infectious diseases. Children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of these toxins, as their developing bodies are more susceptible to damage.

Mercury exposure is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, as it can cause severe birth defects, developmental delays in children, and reproductive health problems. These effects can have devastating consequences for families and future generations, perpetuating a cycle of health issues and disability. The long-term impact of this exposure can include cognitive impairments, physical disabilities, and an increased risk of chronic diseases.

Breaking the Cycle of Exploitation

The crisis of illegal gold mining in Tigray demands urgent and concerted action at local, national, and international levels. Addressing this complex issue requires a multi-pronged approach that tackles the root causes of the problem and mitigates its devastating consequences.

First, robust governance structures and effective law enforcement are crucial to curbing illegal mining activities. This includes cracking down on smuggling networks, prosecuting those involved in illicit operations, and establishing transparent and accountable systems for mineral resource management. Strengthening border controls and enhancing international cooperation are essential to preventing cross-border smuggling and disrupting the flow of illicit gold into global markets.

Second, efforts must focus on protecting remaining natural resources and restoring areas damaged by illegal mining. This includes reforestation projects, soil conservation measures, and the enforcement of stricter environmental regulations. Implementing sustainable mining practices is vital to minimizing the environmental impact of future operations.

Third, supporting local communities by providing alternative livelihoods and empowering them to participate in sustainable resource management is essential. Reducing their reliance on illegal mining requires investment in education, skills training, and microfinance initiatives, which can create new economic opportunities and viable alternatives to illicit activities.

Fourth, collaboration with international organizations, neighboring countries, and consumer nations is critical to combating cross-border smuggling, tracing the origin of conflict minerals, and ensuring that illegally sourced gold does not enter global supply chains. International pressure can also push governments to implement stricter regulations and enforce existing laws.

Finally, formalizing the mining sector through licensing, regulation, and oversight can help bring operations under legal frameworks, ensuring that mining activities are conducted in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. This approach can also generate government revenue, which can be reinvested in development initiatives to improve the livelihoods of local communities.

The unchecked exploitation of Tigray’s gold resources is a tragedy unfolding, with dire consequences for the region’s economy, environment, and its people. Breaking the cycle of exploitation requires a long-term commitment to sustainable development, good governance, and community empowerment. Addressing this crisis is not only a matter of environmental protection and economic justice but also a crucial step towards building a more stable and sustainable future for Tigray. Failure to act decisively will only deepen the existing suffering and leave a legacy of environmental devastation and human misery for generations to come. The gilded trap must be dismantled, and Tigray must be given the opportunity to develop its resources in a way that benefits its people and protects its environment. AS

Batseba Seifu is a human rights advocate.