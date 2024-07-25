According to 27 civil society organizations based in Tigray, in the past eleven months alone, 12 women were murdered, 18 were raped, 10 were kidnapped, and an additional 178 faced attempted murder (Photo: GREAT AFRICA/Facebook)

By Molla Mitiku @MollaAyenew

Addis Abeba – The people of Tigray endured horrific hardship during two years of war. Although a peace agreement in November 2022 halted the fighting, hundreds of thousands remain displaced, struggling to access basic necessities such as food and medicine.

The region, once ravaged by war, now grapples with a new kind of fear: a disturbing trend of kidnappings for ransom, threatening the fragile recovery.

Recent incidents have sent shockwaves through the community, shattering the tenuous peace established after two years of conflict.

The death of Mahlet Teklay, 16, who was abducted in March 2024 and found murdered in June 2024, is a particularly tragic case that has deeply saddened the people of Tigray and the entire nation.

A resident of Adawa City, Mahlet remained in the hands of her kidnappers for three months after they demanded a ransom of three million birr from her family.

In a recent interview with Addis Standard, Teklay Girmay, the father of Mahlet, recounted the harrowing ordeal of his daughter’s abduction.

He stated that Mahlet was last seen on 19 March, 2024, while traveling to a tutoring session via Bajaj, a common mode of three-wheeled local transportation.

Teklay elaborated on the family’s desperate efforts to secure Mahlet’s safe return.

“Despite our efforts to locate the kidnappers and negotiate the ransom demands, the situation regrettably concluded with the worst possible outcome,” he stated with a somber tone.

Adawa City Police Chief Tesfaye Amare informed Addis Standard that bringing Mahlet’s kidnappers to justice is a top priority.

“Although an official announcement regarding the investigation’s timeline cannot be made at this moment, the public will be officially informed of any developments upon its completion,” he stated.

Mahlet’s case is part of a larger trend, as recent news reports indicate a rise in crime across the Tigray region. Criminal activities, particularly kidnappings targeting both boys and girls, have increased, putting residents in danger.

Another case illustrating the rise in criminal activities in the region involved the kidnapping of a family member of Mehari Kebede in February 2024. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of four million birr before releasing the child after a week.

Sources approached by Addis Standard describe a disturbing escalation in kidnappings, leaving many feeling unsafe.

A recent statement from 27 civil society organizations based in the Tigray region sheds light on the alarming surge in gender-based violence, killings, and kidnappings plaguing the region.

Citing a police report, the statement reveals harrowing statistics: in the past eleven months alone, 12 women were murdered, 18 were raped, 10 were kidnapped, and a further 178 faced attempted murder.

The statement goes on to urge regional authorities to take swift action to address these issues. It expresses deep concern regarding the lack of transparency and accountability within existing legal frameworks, emphasizing that these acts constitute egregious violations of international law.

The civil society organizations level harsh criticism at the Tigray interim administration’s security and justice institutions, accusing them of failing to take preventative measures and ensure that perpetrators are held fully accountable for their actions.

The brutal death of Mahlet and the surge in kidnappings targeting young men and women prompted widespread public outcry.

In late June 2024, a large demonstration was held in the regional capital of Mekelle, with similar protests echoing in cities like Adigrat.

The rallies, dominated by women, resonated with demands for an immediate end to gender-based violence in the region. Protesters called for justice for victims of sexual violence, kidnappings, and a range of other abuses.

Semhal Kid, a protest organizer who spoke to Addis Standard, highlighted the persistent nature of these atrocities, stating that women and girls have endured them “at the hands of various fighting forces.” She emphasized the ongoing threat these victims face and demanded an “end to the continued injustice.”

Another participant, Birikti Hailu, underscored the devastating impact of these crimes, drawing attention to the lasting physical and psychological trauma inflicted on victims. She delivered a powerful critique of societal failures in protecting women and girls, urging a definitive end to the ongoing violence.

From war to crisis

Tesfaye Gebremedhin, a university lecturer and researcher, posits a troubling link between the surge in kidnappings and the general breakdown in law and order following the war.

He emphasizes the critical need to prioritize the safety and well-being of Tigray residents, particularly women and children.

“While the guns may be silenced,” Tesfaye told Addis Standard, “a disquieting quiet hangs heavy over the region. It whispers of insecurity, and the chilling reality of abductions continues to plague the people.”

According to Tesfaye, the root of this unease lies in the incomplete reintegration of federal authority. “The federal government’s patchy presence creates a void,” he emphasizes, “a breeding ground for armed groups to exploit the situation.”

He further argues that the war left behind a grim legacy—an abundance of weapons readily available for criminal activities, further destabilizing the region. “These instruments of violence empower criminal activities,” he states.

Adding to the turmoil, according to Tesfaye, are reports of internal divisions within the TPLF itself erupting into violence and fracturing the fragile semblance of stability that remained.

The researcher emphasizes the indiscriminate nature of these kidnappings, highlighting that anyone can be a target: civilians simply going about their daily lives, humanitarian workers striving to alleviate suffering, and even journalists seeking to document the situation.

“The perpetrators remain shrouded in secrecy,” he states. “Whispers point to rogue elements, opportunistic criminals, and even armed groups with their own agendas.”

The motives behind these abductions, according to Tesfaye, are as varied as the victims themselves.

“Ransom demands may be a factor, or the kidnappings may be a twisted attempt to influence local politics,” he argues. “Ultimately, some perpetrators may simply seek to sow fear and chaos.”

In late June 2024, a demonstration was held in Mekelle and Adigrat, led by women, demanding an end to violence against women in the region (Photo: Addis Standard)

Following the conclusion of its recent 11-day leadership meeting, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has acknowledged facing significant internal challenges, describing them as the most formidable encountered in its five-decade history.

“We have undertaken comprehensive evaluations, critiques, and investigations to identify solutions. We want to assure you of our commitment to reform, including a thorough internal cleansing and necessary adjustments to strengthen our capacity to deliver the fundamental changes our people deserve,” the TPLF emphasized in a statement issued on 16 July, 2024.

According to the TPLF, the assessment identified a core challenge: a struggle between a system focused on personal gain (rent-seeking) and one focused on development.

Dejen Mezgebe, chair of the opposition Tigray Independent Party, paints a grim picture of the security situation in the region, emphasizing its critical state.

“The situation is so dire,” he stressed to Addis Standard, “that people fear sending their children to school.”

Dejen assigns blame for the deteriorating law and order to the interim administration, accusing them of failing to fulfill their basic duties.

He further alleges a troubling influence by the TPLF, citing reports of their members’ involvement in these criminal activities.

“Despite the ceasefire agreement,” Dejen stated, “killings, abductions, and murders continue to plague the people of the region.”

Gebremedhin Yalew, a social psychologist, echoes similar concerns about the dire security situation in the region.

“We are witnessing a disturbing societal decay,” he lamented to Addis Standard.

Dejen offers a more specific critique.

He contends that the problems are rooted in the very establishment of the Interim Administration, arguing for a lack of proper separation between party and government functions.

He further alleges that the interim administration dismantled the previous police force and replaced them with inadequately trained personnel.

The Chair of the Tigray Independent Party details the resulting surge in crime, highlighting brazen kidnappings occurring even in broad daylight. “Children and women are especially vulnerable,” he emphasizes, “abducted using Bajajs (motorized rickshaws) even in public view.”

He attributes this lawlessness to the dismantling of the previous police force and the subsequent appointment of untrained replacements within the new force.

“There are even allegations of security force involvement in these crimes,” he adds gravely.

Last year, Getachew Reda, president of the Tigray interim administration, disclosed the existence of significant political and security crises in the region following the conclusion of the two-year war in November 2022.

Getachew painted a grim picture of the security situation, describing it as “perilous” and stating, “There is no security situation that warrants safety for us, officials under protection, let alone the ordinary people.”

The President outlined efforts to mitigate these threats. He mentioned initiatives to “re-enlist former security personnel” and “mobilize the wider community.”

Getachew attributed the root cause of the security crisis to underlying political issues. He pointed to the interim administration’s attempt to separate government and party lines, which has been perceived as “anti-TPLF” by some, creating challenges for his leadership.

Further complicating matters, the President explained that “there are zones and districts that are not willing to be governed under the interim administration,” obstructing their efforts.

Last month, however, the Tigray interim administration announced the initiation of a rigorous crackdown on such crimes. In a recent press briefing, Lieutenant General Tadesse Woreda, Vice President of the Tigray interim administration, emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive approach that extends beyond traditional policing methods.

According to the Vice President, the administration has declared a zero-tolerance policy, targeting perpetrators regardless of their position, including government officials and investors. He further explained that this initiative follows investigations initiated after the November 2022 Pretoria Peace Agreement, which has led to the detention of suspects involved in serious crimes.

“The administration aims to eradicate illegal activities, including the smuggling of iron ore,” he underscored.

Restoring law, order

Tesfaye Gebremedhin, the researcher, acknowledges the arduous path towards lasting peace in Tigray. He explains that rebuilding trust between the federal government, the TPLF, and the people of Tigray is a monumental task.

“Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR),” a key provision of the Pretoria Agreement, is a delicate undertaking, Tesfaye emphasizes. “Collecting weapons in such a volatile environment necessitates a measured and well-coordinated approach,” he states.

Only genuine dialogue aimed at reconciliation and resolving long-standing grievances can pave the way for sustainable peace.” Tesfaye Gebremedhin, a university lecturer and researcher

He further highlights the critical importance of ensuring accountability for the human rights abuses committed during the war. “This is essential,” he argues, “for fostering a sense of justice and preventing future violence.”

The deployment of a robust, neutral peacekeeping force, according to Tesfaye, could significantly contribute to much-needed stability and deter further violence.

“Open communication and collaboration between federal and regional authorities are crucial to addressing security concerns in Tigray,” he states. However, he emphasizes that the most critical step lies in addressing the root causes of the conflict.

“Only genuine dialogue aimed at reconciliation and resolving long-standing grievances can pave the way for sustainable peace,” Tesfaye indicates.

Dejen, Chair of the Tigray Independent Party, proposes a path towards a more inclusive regional government.

He argues that strengthening the Tigray interim administration by incorporating all regional powers is necessary to establish a truly representative body.

Dejen emphasizes the importance of a unified effort to restore peace and order under the rule of law.

Gebremedhin, the social psychologist who lamented the societal decay, observes a disturbing trend: young people who once served as protectors of their communities are now resorting to violence.

He underscores the urgent need to rebuild a strong moral foundation and revive ethical values.

Gebremedhin proposes a multifaceted approach to healing the social fabric. This includes fostering cooperation between parents, schools, media outlets, religious institutions, and security forces.

He also emphasizes the reintroduction of moral education in schools as a tool to combat the rise in corruption and violence. Furthermore, Gebremedhin highlights the critical role that religious institutions can play in promoting ethical behavior.

Echoing the call for collaboration, Gebremedhin emphasizes the need for a collective solution. “We must find a cure for this societal decay,” he urges.

“These disturbing new norms are unprecedented in Tigray’s history.” Gebremedhin compels a united effort from the government, all political parties, religious leaders, educational institutions, and society at large to confront these unprecedented crimes. AS