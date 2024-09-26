Tourism Commissioner cautions against travel advisories, says they are “outdated” amid ongoing conflict

Lelise Dhugaa, Commissioner of the Oromia Tourism Commission (Photo: Social Media)

Addis Abeba – Despite six years of militarized conflict in the Oromia region, Lelise Dhugaa, Commissioner of the Oromia Tourism Commission, has urged the international community to reconsider travel advisories on Ethiopia, stating they can “unintentionally harm the image of Ethiopia.”

In an open letter released prior to the global observance of World Tourism Day on 27 September, 2024, under the theme “Tourism and Peace,” Lelise acknowledged recent “challenges” in Ethiopia while highlighting efforts toward national reconciliation.

“Ethiopia is working to address its internal issues through dialogue and national consensus,” Lelise writes, referencing government initiatives for inclusive dialogue.

She claims that these efforts “may not always be in the headlines, but they are a testament to our dedication to a peaceful and prosperous Ethiopia.”

The commissioner suggests that international perceptions of Ethiopia often focus on “isolated incidents,” potentially overlooking broader peace-building efforts.

Lelise argues that “overly cautious travel advisories can sometimes paint a distorted picture of the situation on the ground.”

Emphasizing the importance of tourism, Lelise states, “For Ethiopia, tourism is not just an industry—it’s a vital part of our national identity and a key to our future development.”

She calls for a “more balanced and accurate portrayal of Ethiopia” from the international community.

The call from the commissioner comes amid six years of militarized conflict in Oromia between government forces and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), leading to civilian casualties, a surge in kidnappings, arbitrary arrests, and a humanitarian crisis.

A recent United Nations report on the human rights situation in Ethiopia throughout 2023 documented 366 civilian deaths in the Oromia region. Among those killed in Oromia, 46 were women.

Last year, Addis Standard published an in-depth article outlining the dire condition of the tourism sector, attributing its decline to ongoing conflicts and instability in various regions.

The article emphasized a significant reduction in the number of tourists, noting that the majority of current visitors are primarily those attending conferences in Addis Abeba. AS