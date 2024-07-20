Amanuel Assefa, spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (Photo: Tigray TV)

Addis Abeba – In an effort to save the party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) announced a series of comprehensive reforms aimed at restoring its internal structure. These reforms include a comprehensive top-down overhaul, including plans for a party congress and internal investigations.

In a press briefing held on 19 July, 2024, Amanuel Assefa, spokesperson for the TPLF, stated that the party has been struggling with corruption, abuse of power, and an increasing disconnect from its base.

Amanuel noted that the “once ironclad grip on power is loosening as factionalism and dissent rise within its ranks.”

The party’s spokesperson confirmed the “deepening crisis” and acknowledged that the TPLF “risks collapse unless drastic measures are taken.”

Amanuel’s press briefing came shortly after the central committee of the TPLF acknowledged that the party is facing significant internal challenges, described as the most severe in its 50-year history.

“Our party’s central committee acknowledges recent challenges in fulfilling its core mission and leading effectively. These challenges include a lack of democratic practices, regional favoritism, populism, and corruption,” stated the TPLF in a release following the conclusion of the party’s 11-day leadership meeting.

According to the party, the assessment identified a fundamental challenge: a struggle between a system focused on personal gain (rent-seeking) and one centered on development.

“This highlights a conflict within the party leadership, with some members resistant to addressing weaknesses identified by the public,” the statement added.

In his most recent press briefing, Amanuel outlined the concerning findings of a recent high-level evaluation of the TPLF. The evaluation, he emphasized, revealed significant internal problems, including widespread corruption, internal conflicts, and a widening gap between the party and its constituents.

“A core issue identified in the evaluation was the TPLF’s lack of democratic practices,” Amanuel continued. “The party has recognized the shortcomings in its internal democracy and transparency and has committed to strengthening these aspects.”

Amanuel indicated that the TPLF will convene its 14th Congress this month. This gathering will serve as a crucial platform for debating and implementing essential reforms.

Additionally, he noted that the TPLF is “engaged in negotiations with the federal government to restore its legal status, which was revoked in the past.”

In January 2021, the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) revoked TPLF’s legal status as a political party.

This action, citing the party’s involvement in “armed violence against the government,” effectively prevented TPLF officials from engaging in political activities on behalf of the party.

However, the situation changed last month when the House of Peoples’ Representatives passed the Electoral, Political Parties Registration, and Electoral Ethics Proclamation. This new legislation paved the way for the potential re-registration of previously proscribed parties, including the TPLF.

With the potential restoration of its legal status, the party outlines its commitment to internal democratic reforms.

According to Amanuel, these reforms will include the implementation of free and fair elections for leadership positions.

“Additionally, the TPLF will establish robust accountability mechanisms to investigate corruption allegations,” he stated.

The spokesperson acknowledged the challenges ahead, indicating that the party will prioritize grassroots mobilization and community engagement.

However, he cautioned that “the road to recovery is expected to be lengthy and demanding.” AS