Amanuel Assefa

Addis Abeba – Amanuel Assefa, Deputy Chairman of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), criticized the ongoing Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) process in Tigray, stating that it “is not being conducted properly” and lacks effective implementation.

In a press briefing held on 27 November 2024 in Mekelle, Amanuel, who assumed his role as Deputy Chairman following the TPLF’s 14th Congress, explained that while “the DDR process was established as a precondition in the Pretoria Agreement,” it “should be implemented when armed forces outside of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces exit Tigray territories.”

While acknowledging that the TPLF has no objection to the DDR framework, as they agreed to it, Amanuel criticized the current implementation, stating that it is not being carried out correctly and should have been approached differently.

The deputy chairman emphasized that the process should not only focus on the financial support provided for rehabilitation but should also include a comprehensive plan to ensure sustainable livelihoods for former combatants. He also pointed out the lack of transparency in the procedures, particularly regarding biometric data collection.

Amanuel stated that, “Contrary to the Pretoria Agreement, the interim administration has fallen into the hands of individuals,” adding, “we have assessed that the agreement is not being implemented.”

The ongoing disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) program for 75,000 former combatants in Tigray began on 21 November 2024, with Mekelle, Edaga Hamus, and Adwa designated as hubs.

According to the National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC), the identification and disarmament process for over 371,000 former combatants from seven regions had been completed earlier, paving the way for reintegration efforts. The two-year DDR program has a budget exceeding $760 million, with the first phase in Tigray funded by 1 billion birr from the government and $60 million from international partners.

Amanuel also addressed the TPLF’s share in the interim administration’s leadership, explaining that his party had conducted an organizational conference and passed resolutions, including a roadmap to overcome current challenges.

Criticizing the leadership of the interim administration, Amanuel said they had governed for two years without a clear plan, noting, “They had no clear plan for governing Tigray for the full two years; they operated blindly.”

Amanuel outlined the mandated responsibilities of the Tigray interim administration but concluded that “the interim administration has not accomplished these enumerated tasks.”

He further claimed that instead of fulfilling its responsibilities, the interim administration “has been working to destroy or weaken the TPLF,” adding that “they have recruited military forces and moved to establish military rule.” AS