Addis Abeba– A faction within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has taken control of Mekelle FM 104.4 and the city’s mayor’s office, sources told Addis Standard, as tensions rise between the interim administration and TPLF-aligned military commanders.

Residents of several cities, including Mekelle, Adigrat, and Adigudem, expressed their concerns to Addis Standard as divisions and power struggles within the TPLF continue to escalate.

“The situation is frightening,” a resident of Mekelle told Addis Standard. “People are withdrawing money and buying essential goods, fearing what might come next.”

Tesfaye Gebremedhin, a lecturer at Mekelle University, said concerns over Mekelle’s security and leadership persist. “Berhane Gebreyesus, appointed as mayor by the interim administration, never assumed office,” he said. “Meanwhile, Redae Berhe, appointed by the TPLF, only took control nearly three months after his appointment—today.” He added, “A TPLF faction led by Debretsion Gebremichael now controls Mekelle FM 104.4.”

Tensions have grown since the interim administration announced the suspension of Major General Yohannes Woldegiyorgis, Major General Masho Beyene, and Brigadier General Migbey Haile in letters signed by Getachew Reda earlier this week. The officials were accused of engaging in activities that “deviate from government decisions” and risk “dragging the region into internal conflict.”

In response, the Tigray Peace and Security Bureau rejected the suspensions, stating that they “do not follow institutional procedures and law” and were issued because “practical action against criminals had begun.”

The interim administration later dismissed Lieutenant General Fisha Kidanu as head of the region’s Peace and Security Bureau, citing his alleged failure to implement government directives. It also called on the federal government to “understand” the situation and “provide necessary support,” stating that a faction within the Tigray military forces was attempting to “undermine” the Pretoria Agreement.

The TPLF, for its part, rejected what it called “direct and indirect calls for third-party intervention” following the interim administration’s request for federal “assistance,” warning that such involvement posed a “serious threat” to the Pretoria Agreement.

Concerns over the region’s instability have also been growing outside Mekelle. In Adigudem, a town in the southeastern zone, tensions have remained high following reports of violence between security forces and residents supporting the interim administration’s appointees, which left five people injured.

A resident told Addis Standard, “On March 12, six local leaders were detained and taken to unknown locations.” The resident added, “This pattern keeps repeating—those who oppose administrative changes disappear,” noting that “youth who voice their opposition are targeted. Many have been kidnapped by security forces.”

“People are withdrawing their money from local banks,” another resident said. “Commodity prices have skyrocketed, and the fear of a blockade is causing widespread anxiety,” describing an atmosphere of fear and frustration.

Similar concerns were raised in Adigrat, where residents reported long lines at banks as people rushed to withdraw their savings. “Commodity prices are soaring, and people are buying everything they can, fearing another blockade,” Berhane, a resident of Adigrat, told Addis Standard. He added that political instability has worsened conditions for the youth. “The situation is unbearable, and many have nowhere to turn,” he said.

A previous report indicated that Redai G/Egziabher, appointed by the Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD)-led TPLF faction, has begun work in Adigrat after the removal of the interim administration’s appointed mayor.

In a press briefing held today in Addis Abeba, Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, claimed that certain TPLF factions “who have lost legal acceptance and who are connected by interests, hoping to profit from war,” are endangering the region. He asserted that this movement “is taking Tigray into another phase of turmoil.”

“The region should not enter into another war,” he emphasized, noting that “the interim administration is formed through the permission and participation of the federal government” and that federal authorities “must take appropriate responsibility.” AS