Participants of the TPLF general assembly started arriving in Mekelle as of Monday 12 August 2024 (Photo: TPLF/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has pushed forward with its party congress despite the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) warning the party against holding the general assembly.

On Monday, in a letter addressed to the party, the electoral body expressed its concern over media reports indicating that the TPLF planned to convene a congress, emphasizing that the assembly cannot proceed without its approval, proper preparation, monitoring, and the presence of election board observers.

The party, however, reported on Tuesday morning that the congress is set to begin in the afternoon hours, amidst internal party divisions that has led to 14 central committee members including the party’s deputy chairperson Getachew Reda boycotting the event.

“There is no consensus on the process, democratic nature and legitimacy of the congress,” Getachew previously stated.

NEBE declared that any general assembly held without its authorization will not be recognized, and its decisions will be considered null and void.

On Friday, the board rejected TPLF’s request to reinstate its pre-war legal status, instead granting it a certificate of legal personality as a new political party under special conditions. Furthermore, it outlined key requirements for the TPLF’s general assembly, including a 21-day pre-notification and the presence of board observers at the event.

However, the TPLF vehemently dismissed the decision on the basis that “it contradicts the party’s request for reinstatement of its previous legal status,” and went on with its 14th general assembly slated for today.

Moreover, the party warned regional media outlets, accusing them of biased and insufficient coverage related to the congress. In a letter written to regional state media, party affiliated Dimtsi Weyane, and Mekelle FM the party alleged that the outlets have been publishing stories designed to discredit the congress.

“…the media should refrain from disseminating reports that blackmail democratic activities,” the letter warned.

This comes amid unprecedented media coverage about public concerns over Tigray’s future, security challenges, and other issues, in light of escalating infighting within the TPLF.

On Monday, the federal government insisted that the issue of TPLF registration and legality has been resolved by the electoral board, highlighting the need to move to other pertinent issues such as sustaining peace, reconstruction and development agenda. AS