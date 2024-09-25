Debretsion Gebremichael (Photo: TPLF)

Addis Abeba – The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), led by Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), has issued a statement rejecting the Tigray interim administration’s authority to command the Tigray Forces.

Released on 24 September, 2024, the statement asserts that the interim administration’s mandate is limited to administrative tasks and “does not extend to commanding the Tigray armed forces.”

The statement indicated any attempt to co-opt the Tigray forces as “a deceptive maneuver aimed at weakening the force.”

The TPLF argues that the interim administration was established solely to implement the Pretoria Agreement and provide basic services, not to assume the role of a regular regional government.

The statement emphasizes that “As the name suggests, the interim administration is a temporary structure set up to handle administrative tasks, and it is not tasked with commanding the Tigraian Force or managing it under its chain of command.”

The TPLF further contends that “placing the Tigray Forces under the interim administration would create a dangerous chain of command,” effectively subordinating the forces to the federal government.

The statement reiterated that “the Tigray force is an independent entity with its own role and share in the process, and it cannot be subordinated under the interim administration to act as an executive body.”

The TPLF further stated, “The Tigray Force is a force committed to ensuring the peaceful and political struggle of the people of Tigray, and it is expected to reintegrate into civilian life through the DDR process. It is not a governmental body that will operate under the interim administration or take on tasks as a government employee.”

Additionally, the TPLF noted that the interim administration has been accused of “sidestepping its responsibilities outlined in the Pretoria Peace Agreement and instead engaging in manipulative actions to seize power.”

It also warned that the interim administration seems to be positioning itself as a permanent government by issuing statements in the name of the interim administration’s cabinet.

The statement issued by the TPLF comes shortly after the interim administration of the Tigray region, under the leadership of Getachew Reda, announced that the region’s security forces are “operating under its command.”

Following a regular cabinet meeting on 21 September, 2024, the interim administration officially declared that the “security forces in the region will continue to function as part of the interim administration.”

The political landscape in Tigray remains uncertain due to internal divisions within the TPLF.

This schism has resulted in a rift between the party’s veteran leader and chairman, Debretsion Gebremichael, and Getachew Reda, the President of the Tigray Interim Administration, who was recently expelled from the party following the 14th TPLF Congress.

In a recent briefing, Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, Deputy President of the Tigray interim administration and head of the cabinet secretariat for Peace and Security, underscored the critical importance of maintaining the independence of the security forces in ensuring the safety and well-being of the population.

He also advocated for a cooperative relationship between security forces and political institutions, emphasizing that collaboration between these sectors would enhance their overall effectiveness. AS