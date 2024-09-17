Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), chairman of the TPLF (right), and Amanuel Assefa, who replaced Getachew Reda as deputy chairman of the party (Photo: TPLF)

Addis Abeba – The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), led by Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), has announced the expulsion of 16 former members and senior leaders, including Getachew Reda, the party’s former deputy chairperson.

In a statement released on 17 September, 2024, the party confirmed that a Central Committee meeting took place on 15 September, 2024, resulting in three key decisions. One of these was the ruling that the 16 expelled leaders no longer possess any political authority to represent the TPLF.

“They exploited the temporary administrative powers entrusted to them within the party to engage in illicit activities, including the embezzlement of substantial funds, with the intent of undermining the party’s stability and fostering division among the people of the region,” the statement declared.

The statement also indicated that discussions and negotiations will be undertaken with the relevant parties to address the authority held by these individuals in the Tigray interim administration.

Among those expelled from the party are Professor Kindeya Gebrehiwot, former president of Mekelle University; Redae Halefom, head of the regional government’s communication bureau; Dr. Hagos Godefay; and Beyene Mekru.

This action follows the decision of the 14th Congress, held a month ago in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray.

In a significant move revealing the deepening divide within the party, the Congress replaced Getachew Reda, the party’s deputy chairman, with Amanuel Assefa, former head of the Tigray region’s justice bureau and chief of the Interim Administration President’s office. Amanuel also served as the chief secretariat of the Congress.

Conversely, during a conference held a month ago under the theme “Salvation of the People and the Party,” the faction led by Getachew declared the resolutions of the 14th Congress of the TPLF to be “null and void.”

In its latest statement, the TPLF Central Committee noted attempts to establish a temporary administration through a referendum in areas not under the control of the interim administration. The party stressed that “this movement must be halted.”

The political landscape of Tigray has recently been marked by uncertainty due to an ongoing division within the TPLF.

A week ago, Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, deputy president of Tigray’s interim administration and head of the cabinet secretariat for peace and security, issued a stern warning to the factions within the TPLF to cease their actions that are exacerbating political chaos and public disunity.

He also clarified that while rallies and demonstrations are currently prohibited, politicians and government officials are still permitted to hold meetings with the public in both urban and rural areas.

However, during a press briefing yesterday, four political parties in Tigray expressed concern that the region’s security forces are “increasingly involved in the region’s politics,” prompting opposition parties to demand the “cessation” of such actions.

In their statement, the National Congress of Great Tigray (Baytona), Salsay Woyane Tigray, and Arena Tigray for Democracy and Sovereignty also rejected a ban on demonstrations, stating that it is not “legally” justified. AS