Trade Ministry to enforce new mandatory standards starting June

Kassahun Goffe (PhD), Minister of Trade and Regional Integration (Photo: MoTRI)

Addis Abeba –The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) has announced that newly approved mandatory national standards will be enforced beginning 08 June, 2025.

In addition to the products already subject to quality control, the Ministry stated that various new standards approved by the Ethiopian Standards Council will also be regulated starting on the same date. These new standards include different types of glass used for construction, various aluminum and aluminum alloy products for construction, paint products, vehicle seat belts, motorcycle helmets, speed control devices, and vehicle inspection standards.

Over the past 50 years, Ethiopia has issued a total of 11,890 general standards, of which 350 have been designated as mandatory.

The ministry further disclosed that a four-month grace period has been granted for products that have previously obtained bank permits or were purchased under Franco Valuta permits and are currently in transit. While confirming that regulatory enforcement will take effect on June 8, the Ministry urged importers utilizing the Franco Valuta mechanism to ensure their products comply with the mandatory national standards.

In November 2025, the Ethiopian government officially banned the importation of goods under the Franco Valuta system, citing its “unsustainable” nature. AS