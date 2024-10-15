Tragic shooting claims lives of three farmers in Kore Zone, South Ethiopia region

(Photo: DW)

Addis Abeba – Three farmers were shot and killed yesterday morning on 14 October, 2024, in the Kore Zone of South Ethiopia, according to the families of the victims.

The incident occurred in the village of Sheko, within the Kereda Kebelle of the Gorka district.

A relative of one of the deceased, speaking to Deutsche Welle, stated, “The victims were on their way to the farm when they were attacked. The perpetrators crossed over from the West Guji Zone of the Oromia region.”

This marks the latest in a series of violent attacks targeting farmers in the Kore Zone.

In mid-September 2024, four farmers were abducted and subsequently killed in the same region.

Family members reported that the victims were seized while herding cattle and that the captors demanded a ransom of 100,000 Birr and a carton of cigarettes for their release.

The Kore Zone administration acknowledged the abduction incident on social media, attributing it to “anti-peace groups operating in the area.”

Aweke Hamzaye, a representative of the Kore electoral district in the House of Peoples’ Representatives, confirmed that the abductors were likely a group of armed individuals numbering around 16.

He highlighted that similar security issues have occurred in the past and suggested potential measures to improve the situation, including enhanced security operations and community-based security arrangements. AS