(Photo: EBC)

By Kedir Adem Bedasso

Addis Abeba – Ethiopia’s capital city, Addis Abeba, is currently experiencing a significant urban transformation, with initiatives focused on improving infrastructure, housing, and public spaces to attract investment, create jobs, and enhance residents’ quality of life. The initial phase of Addis Abeba’s urban transformation, known as corridor development projects, has been completed. This phase included work in Piassa and Arat Kilo, along the Arat Kilo-Kebena Diaspora Square corridor, the Bole-Meskel Road, the Bole-Megenagna-CMC corridor, the Mexico-Sarbet-Gotera Wellosefer corridor, and the Bole Bridge-Estifanos corridor. The projects were successfully finished, providing valuable experience for future development.

In this article, I will try to analyze the processes and procedures of a current urban transformation, the challenges that necessitated it, and the key elements of its second phase urban transformation or corridor development.

There are eight second-phase urban transformation projects (Corridor, Redevelopment, and Riverside Development) in Addis Abeba, namely the Meskel-Mexico-Churchill-Arat Kilo-Estifanos Corridor and Kazanchis area Redevelopment; the Southgate-Megenagna-Meskel Square Corridor Development; the Kebena and Ginfille Riverside Developments; the CMC-Semit-Goro-Bole VIP Terminal Corridor and Addis International Convention Center Development; the Arat Kilo-Shiromeda-Gulelle Botanical Garden Corridor; the Sarbet-Karl Square-Abo Roundabout-German Roundabout-Lafto-Furi Roundabout development; the Entoto-Peacock Riverside Development; and the Anbesa Garage-Goro Junction Corridor. This second phase of the urban transformation initiative project involves significantly more work than the first phase, with some activities doubling and others more than doubling in scope. This expansion will proportionally increase the number of beneficiaries.

This assessment analyzes the challenges faced by the city administration alongside the solutions offered by the ongoing urban transformation, using primary data from on-site observations and secondary data from official reports and statistical records.

Procedures and Processes

The urban transformation in Addis Abeba was not a spontaneous undertaking but a carefully planned initiative aimed at fulfilling the city’s strategic vision of becoming a liveable, inclusive, modern, resilient, and prosperous metropolis while preserving its unique identity.

To achieve this, extensive research and preparatory exercises were conducted. Fundamental principles and philosophies were clearly outlined, and specialists from various disciplines, such as heritage conservation, environmental science, and urban development, were actively involved.

Additionally, multiple stakeholders participated in the process, with public consultations and engagements ensuring inclusivity and the incorporation of diverse perspectives. Comprehensive studies were meticulously carried out to guide the transformation process.

Following these preparatory steps, the implementation phase for corridor redevelopment and riverside development projects commenced. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) officially announced the initiative, followed by Mayor Adanech Abiebie, who briefed the media on the project’s scope and timeline. Sub-city CEOs held discussions with residents affected by relocation, explaining the plans in detail. Representatives selected by the community collaborated with city, sub-city, and woreda officials to collect socioeconomic data through an online tool.

The gathered data was thoroughly analyzed to inform decisions regarding housing allocation, compensation, and other related matters. Special priority in housing allocation was given to elderly residents and individuals with disabilities. Those being relocated were provided with site visits to their new residences, while a dedicated team was assigned to address any grievances. The city administration took deliberate measures to ensure that the rights of affected individuals were upheld throughout the process.

In summary, the initiative was implemented through an inclusive and transparent approach, with continuous engagement involving key stakeholders, including residents, developers, and other partners.

Housing Challenges and Interventions

The city faces a severe housing crisis, with over 70% of housing units classified as slums, lacking basic amenities. Additionally, 78% of housing structures are built with non-durable materials, while 76% of residents rely on pit latrines, and only 29% have proper sewer connections. Overcrowding, poor sanitation, and inadequate infrastructure exacerbate public health risks, making housing a crucial challenge.

Despite claims of rights violations regarding relocation, 6,915 improved housing units have been provided to relocated individuals in areas like Gelan Gura, Arabsa, Lafto, Gulelle, and Akaki. Additionally, major redevelopment projects like the one in Kazanchis aim to build 13,752 units through public-private partnerships, targeting middle-income residents.

Mobility Issues

Mobility issues in Addis Abeba are another major concern. Traffic congestion is severe due to inadequate road networks and limited public transport terminals. Only 12% of roads have pedestrian walkways, increasing accident risks. The lack of bike lanes discourages non-motorized transport, further straining the city’s mobility options.

Transportation and infrastructure improvements are also a key part of the transformation. The second phase of development includes 119.9 km of asphalt roads, 140.7 km of bike lanes, and 246.3 km of pedestrian walkways. Additionally, 21 bus and taxi terminals, 73 parking areas, and 127 transport bays are planned to ease congestion. Underground installation of utilities like drainage, water supply, and power lines enhances safety and urban efficiency.

Public Space Shortages

Public spaces are essential for community building, social interaction, and recreation. They provide a place for people to gather, relax, and enjoy the outdoors. Additionally, access to green spaces has been linked to improved physical and mental health. Therefore, the lack of adequate public spaces in this city has a significant negative impact on the well-being of its residents. Public spaces are also insufficient, with only 25 city parks providing limited recreational areas. The scarcity of green areas and playgrounds impacts urban liveability, reducing opportunities for leisure and relaxation.

Green and public space development is another focus area, with the creation of 110 new public plazas, 431 hectares of green spaces, and 53 playgrounds.

Environmental Concerns

Environmental concerns such as severe river pollution from industrial and domestic waste contaminate water sources. Gully erosion contributes to soil degradation and flooding, while air and water pollution pose significant health risks to residents. These environmental degradations have severe adverse impacts on human lives, including increased flooding, which can displace communities, damage infrastructure, and disrupt livelihoods. Contaminated water sources can lead to the spread of waterborne diseases, while air pollution can exacerbate respiratory illnesses. These environmental challenges not only degrade the quality of life for residents but also hinder the city’s overall development and sustainability.

Watershed management projects have been implemented to reduce erosion and mitigate flooding risks, while the Entoto Peacock riverside development provides 265 hectares of preserved natural space.

Employment Opportunity

High unemployment, especially among youth and women due to migration, is a significant challenge in the city. Urban transformation projects have created jobs for over 47,000 residents (mostly temporary), contributing substantially to improved work culture and efficiency. These projects have not only created a large number of jobs, but they have also fostered a more productive and organized work environment. The positive impact of this improved work culture and increased efficiency has even attracted skilled workers from around the county, such as the Konso people, who are renowned for their expertise in building terracing. This influx of specialized skills further enhances the quality and success of the urban transformation initiatives.

Urban transformation has brought about significant improvements in several key areas. Firstly, it has fostered better coordination and integration among different infrastructure sectors, leading to more efficient and streamlined development. Secondly, it has promoted a more dynamic and responsive work culture by implementing 24/7 operations, ensuring continuous service and progress. Thirdly, it has enhanced the capabilities of various stakeholders, including leaders, employees, contractors, suppliers, small and microenterprises, and consultants.

Heritage preservation has been integrated into the urban transformation strategy, with historical sites such as Adwa Victory Memorial and Abune Petros Square being restored. Renovation of Tewodros Square and Cinema Empire ensures cultural heritage remains a central aspect of the city’s development.

Opposition to the Urban Transformation

While Addis Abeba’s urban development projects have yielded sizeable improvements, they have also faced allegations. Concerns about displacement and gentrification have been raised, though the government insists on inclusive planning. Allegations of historical site destruction have also surfaced, but most of these claims haven’t been substantiated. It appears that political motivations, rather than factual grievances, are a significant driver of the opposition to these urban transformation efforts. In fact, the City Administration has a complaint handling procedure in place and has been, is, and will continue to use it to address complaints.

In conclusion, urban transformation in Addis Abeba is not just a necessity but an essential strategy for addressing the city’s longstanding socio-economic and infrastructural challenges. Rapid population growth, housing shortages, traffic congestion, and inadequate public services have long hindered the city’s development, making large-scale urban renewal projects an urgent priority. Although these initiatives require significant financial investment, their long-term benefits far outweigh the costs. By improving housing conditions, enhancing mobility, and revitalizing public spaces, such projects contribute to a more inclusive, efficient, and liveable city for all residents, particularly underserved communities.

Addis Abeba can achieve a well-planned, modern urban landscape that enhances quality of life, supports economic opportunities, and positions the city as a model for sustainable urban development in Africa. While challenges remain, a strategic, inclusive, and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in shaping a prosperous future for the city and its inhabitants. AS

Kedir Adem is currently working as an advisor at the Addis Ababa Mayor’s Office. He could be reached via [email protected]