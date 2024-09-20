Two teachers killed by ‘armed militants’ amid conflict, school disruption in East Gojjam of Amhara region

Debre Markos city, the administration capital of East Gojjam Zone (Photo: Debre Markos Communications/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – Two teachers were reportedly killed by armed groups in Robit Gebeya town, Sinan district, East Gojjam Zone of the Amhara region.

In a statement released by the East Gojjam Zone on 19 September 2024, the administration identified the deceased as Geta Endale Anmaw and Atinku Hunegnaw, both of whom were teachers at the local 2nd-level general education school.

According to the statement, “armed forces” killed the teachers on 18 September 2024.

The zone administration reported that the incident took place following an inquiry into the teachers’ involvement in the current academic year.

According to the statement, unidentified armed individuals questioned the teachers, asking, “Why are you participating in the 2024 academic year’s teaching and learning activities? Why are you entering the school premises?”

Sinan district administrator Ayenew Delele informed VOA that two teachers were fatally wounded after being abducted from their residence by individuals identified as “Fano militants.”

The administrator asserted that the militants murdered the teachers due to their involvement in organizing the commencement of the school year.

The incident occurs against a backdrop of ongoing conflict in the region between government forces and the non-state Fano militias.

Education activities in the East Gojjam zone were disrupted during the previous academic year due to security concerns.

This year as well, the Zonal Education Bureau reported that ongoing clashes between government forces and Fano militants in East Gojjam Zone have once again prevented hundreds of thousands of students from attending school, according to VOA.

A teacher from Gocha Siso Enese district in East Gojjam Zone, who requested anonymity, told Voice of America, “The primary reason for this delay is the lack of an authority responsible for ensuring the start of the school year.”

In its statement, the administration expressed its concerns about the potential impact of the conflict on education in the area.

“Killing innocent teachers and creating fear among them to prevent children from learning is harmful to the Amhara people,” the statement alleges.

The zone administration called for community action to ensure the continuation of education, stating, “Parents, students, elders, and the entire community in our zone must stand against this to ensure that the current academic year learning activities proceed without disruption.” AS