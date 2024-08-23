UK minister calls for ‘de-escalation’ in Ethiopia’s Amhara and Oromia regions

(Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia)

Addis Abeba – Anneliese Dodds, the United Kingdom’s Minister for International Development and Women & Equalities, urged parties involved in conflicts in Ethiopia’s Amhara and Oromia regions to “de-escalate” and engage in “peaceful and inclusive dialogue” during her visit to Addis Abeba on 21 August, 2024.

According to a statement from the UK government, Dodds met with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske-Selassie and “raised concern about the devastating impact of conflict in Amhara and Oromia on civilians.”

The minister’s visit focused on UK support for peace and security in Ethiopia and the broader region. Discussions also covered economic development, humanitarian aid, and global challenges.

“Her visit… is a strong indication of the UK’s commitment to the UK-Ethiopia partnership, as well as of UK support for security, stability, and prosperity across the wider region,” the official statement noted.

This trip, which follows her visit to South Sudan, marks her first official tour of the region in her new ministerial role. AS