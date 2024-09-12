Getachew Reda, President of Tigray Interim Administration (left), and Ambassador Mike Hammer, U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa (Photo: Dimtsi Weyane)

Addis Abeba – President of Tigray Interim Administration Getachew Reda met with U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Ambassador Mike Hammer today, 12 September, 2024, and discussed the challenges and opportunities in implementing the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

According to Dimtsi Weyane, their discussion focused on specific obstacles hindering the agreement’s progress and explored potential solutions to move forward.

Ambassador Hammer reiterated the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting the Tigray interim administration in its efforts to accelerate and accomplish its mandate.

President Getachew on his behalf emphasized the need for concerted international pressure to fully implement the agreement, return displaced people to their homes, and address the humanitarian crisis facing Tigrayan refugees in Sudan.

“Failure to do so could have serious consequences for peace and stability in the region,” the president warned.

Yesterday, Ambassador Hammer also met with Tigray interim administration’s Vice President Tsadkan Gebretensae.

According to the information posted on the US Embassy Facebook page, they agreed on the importance of fully implementing the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) to achieve lasting peace in Tigray.

Hammer’s recent visit to Ethiopia was part of a comprehensive, multi-nation tour conducted from 3rd to 13th September, 2024.

The tour commenced in Brussels, Belgium, where Hammer engaged in discussions with European Union representatives and bilateral counterparts regarding regional developments. AS