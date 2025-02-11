US, EU, and other envoys arrive in Mekelle for talks on Pretoria Agreement, Tigray’s current situation

(Photo: Tigray Television)

Addis Abeba– A delegation comprising representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, and the European Union arrived in Mekelle today, February 11, 2025, to discuss the current situation in Tigray.

The delegation was received at Mekelle Alula Aba Nega Airport by Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration. According to Tigray Television, the envoys are expected to hold talks with the interim leadership on “the implementation of the Pretoria peace agreement, the region’s current condition, and efforts to ensure lasting peace.”

The visit comes amid a deepening rift within the TPLF, particularly between factions led by Debretsion Gebremichael and Interim Administration President Getachew Reda, with tensions escalating since the TPLF’s 14th Congress.

This internal split previously led to Debretsion’s group removing Getachew and others from their roles, while the interim administration under Getachew repeatedly accused Debretsion’s faction of attempting to “destabilize” the region through a “coup d’état.”

Tensions have risen recently after some senior members of the Tigray military forces made an unprecedented announcement calling for the dissolution and restructuring of the region’s interim administration. They expressed support for one faction within the TPLF’s political divide, abandoning their previously neutral stance and escalating Tigray’s political crisis into a potential military crisis.

Since the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA), multiple foreign envoys—including U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga—have traveled to Tigray to assess the situation and facilitate dialogue between the interim leadership and the TPLF. AS