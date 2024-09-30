US special envoy to Sudan to visit Ethiopia, Kenya amid ongoing diplomatic efforts on Sudan crisis

Tom Perriello, U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan (Photo: Sudan Tribune)

Addis Abeba – Tom Perriello, U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan, is set to visit Ethiopia and Kenya as part of a diplomatic mission starting 29 September, 2024, the U.S. State Department announced. The visit aims to address the ongoing conflict in Sudan and engage with key stakeholders in the region.

Perriello’s trip include meetings with officials from the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), according to the State Department.

“The Special Envoy will continue efforts to advance an inclusive process for Sudan’s transition to civilian governance,” the State Department said in its announcement.

Perriello is also scheduled to meet with Sudanese civil society members and international NGO leaders. These consultations will focus on humanitarian support and civilian protection in Sudan.

The State Department emphasized the United States’ stance on the conflict, stating, “We call for the SAF and RSF to end the violence, to remove all barriers to addressing humanitarian needs, famine conditions, and gender-based violence, and to respect the laws of war regarding civilian protection.”

The visit follows recent diplomatic discussions during the UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week and reaffirms U.S. support for “the Sudanese people and their aspirations for peace, freedom, and justice,” according to the State Department.

Perriello was appointed U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan in July 2023, tasked with ending violence, ensuring humanitarian aid, and supporting the Sudanese people’s pursuit of peace and justice.

In August, Perriello visited Addis Abeba, where he reaffirmed U.S. commitment to the Geneva peace talks on Sudan. He stated, “The only way out of this devastating conflict is through dialogue and negotiation.”

Previously, Perriello had reported progress made during talks in Geneva, Switzerland, despite challenges in ceasefire negotiations. He noted agreements on opening border crossings and commitments from conflicting parties to ensure aid delivery access. AS