The late Professor Beyene Petros (Photo:ENA)

Addis Abeba– Professor Beyene Petros, a prominent Ethiopian politician, educator, and researcher, passed away today, 17 September, 2024, at the age of 74. Beyene was serving as the Director General of the Policy Studies Institute (PSI) at the time of his death.

Born in 1950 in the Hadiya Zone, Beyene built a distinguished career that spanned both academia and politics. He held a PhD in Tropical Diseases and Public Health and was a respected professor at Addis Abeba University. In the political arena, Beyene served as Vice Minister of Education from 1991 to 1993 and as a member of the House of Representatives for two terms between 1991 and 2010.

In January 2022, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed Professor Beyene as Director General of the Policy Studies Institute, a position he held until his passing. Beyene was known for his advocacy of peaceful political dialogue and his contributions to Ethiopia’s democratic process.

Following his death, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his condolences, stating that Professor Beyene “embodied the spirit of peaceful political struggle” and “played a pivotal role in fostering a culture of non-violence and constructive political dialogue in Ethiopia.

The Prime Minister further remarked, “I am deeply saddened by his passing after a prolonged period of medical care. May his legacy endure, and may he rest in eternal peace.”

Several political leaders and institutions have also expressed their condolences following Professor Beyene’s passing.

Addis Abeba University, where Professor Beyene taught for many years, released a statement expressing its sorrow. “We express our deep sorrow upon hearing the passing of Professor Beyene Petros, who was a lecturer and researcher at the Department of Microbial Cellular and Molecular Biology at Addis Abeba University,” the statement read.

“The entire university community, colleagues, friends, and students join together in mourning this great loss.”

Rahel Bafe (PhD), former chairperson of the Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council and member of the Ethiopian Social Democratic Party, where Professor Beyene served as chairperson, referred to him as “a father of Ethiopia’s peaceful political struggle.” While Dr. Aregawi Berhe of the Tigray Democratic Party described him as “a leading figure among rational and peaceful political activists in Ethiopia.” AS