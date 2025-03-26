Partial view of the anti-riot and regular police trainees in the Amhara regional state. Photo: AMC

Addis Abeba – Desalegn Tasew, the Head of the war-torn Amhara Regional State Peace and Security Bureau and Cluster Coordinator for Administrative Affairs, visited the Bir Sheleko Basic Paramilitary Training Center, where he “encouraged” tens of thousands of youths who are receiving training as anti-riot militia and regular police forces.

During the visit, Desalegn provided explanations to the trainees “regarding the present security situation and the public and government’s interests”, according to regional media. He “briefed the trainees on the objectives, significance, and goals of their training” and explained that the training will enhance their understanding of their role in “maintaining regional stability.”

According to Desalegn, the training is designed to develop individuals “who are independent and disciplined in military ethics”, and aims at “equipping them with the necessary skills to ensure peace in the region.”

Desalegn emphasized that the trainees are expected to “take on significant responsibilities in securing lasting peace, overcoming challenges, and contributing not only to the region’s peace, security and development but also in “safeguarding national security.”

The training program effectively incorporates the “ideological, strategic, and practical elements, ensuring comprehensive preparation for security responsibilities,” the report added.

Despite repeated claims by the federal army of “decisive victory” against the Fano groups in the past two years since the conflict began, the Amhara region saw a rise in civilian casualties as deadly clashes in various parts of the region intensified following the launching two weeks agon by Fano armed groups of a renewed attack dubbed as “Unity Campaign.”

The Amhara region is the latest epicenter of a militarized conflict involving government forces and various Fano armed groups which began in the summer of 2023. Since then the region has experienced a worsening humanitarian crises compounded by mass killings , displacements, food shortages, and disruptions to essential services.

Recently, regional state officials appealed to the international community seeking for a US$10 billion in recovery funding despite the ongoing conflict. AS