Woldia City endures night of heavy gunfire, mortar attacks last Sunday; residents still face restricted movement

(Photo: Woldia City Communications Office/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – Following a brief but intense battle involving heavy weaponry in the vicinity of Woldia on Sunday evening, the city has experienced restricted movement and escalating tensions.

Local residents, who requested anonymity for their safety, reported to Addis Standard that the conflict commenced around 8:00 PM on Sunday, 13 October, 2024, and persisted until 12:00 AM the following day.

One resident recounted, “Heavy gunfire began around 8:00 PM, and the fierce battle continued until 12:00 AM.”

The source further reported that a mortar attack originated from a military base adjacent to the Sheikh Mohammed Hussein Al Amoudi Stadium and honey processing plant, targeting Machere, Jarsa Medhanialem, and Qalim, neighboring areas of the city.

Another anonymous local resident revealed that a fierce battle ensued after “Fano forces” launched an offensive against a defense force position fortified within the compound of the zone’s correctional facility, locally referred to as Gubo, and subsequently attacked nearby military camps.

The same informant, who disclosed that the conflict commenced on Sunday evening, 13 October, 2024, explained that upon identifying Fano militants, the defense forces initiated an artillery barrage.

However, he expressed uncertainty about the specific number of casualties, both civilian and military, resulting from Sunday’s clashes.

Moreover, the informant reported hearing gunfire in the Sunday market area of the city on Monday, 14 October, 2024.

He also noted that transportation in the area has been disrupted, and the ongoing clashes pose a significant security threat to local residents.

In recent weeks, clashes between Fano militants and government security forces have escalated in multiple areas of the Amhara region.

Residents of the Minjar Shenkora district in the North Shewa Zone of the Amhara region have reported ongoing heavy fighting since 08 October, 2024.

A local resident, speaking anonymously, revealed that heavy artillery fire struck Balchi town, the administrative center of Minjar Shenkora district, resulting in the destruction of numerous homes due to mortar shells.

In addition to Balchi, the informant indicated that fierce battles also occurred in the areas of Minjar Berket and Arerti.

Recent reports indicate that the ongoing clashes between government forces and Fano militants continue to result in civilian casualties.

Two weeks ago, Addis Standard reported that a devastating attack involving heavy weaponry occurred over the weekend in the vicinity of Gondar City, Amhara region, tragically resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives.

Residents of Ayemba Kebele, located in the Dembia district of the Central Gondar Zone, informed Addis Standard that the attack transpired on 29 September, 2024. AS