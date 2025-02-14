Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (middle), participating at the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai (Photo: Horn Diplomat)

By Adam Daud Ahmed

Addis Abeba – The World Governments Summit 2025, held recently in Dubai, brought together world leaders, policymakers, and business leaders for discussions on governance in the digital age and economic expansion in a new era. Among the high-profile attendees was the President of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro, whose presence underscored Somaliland’s growing influence in global politics.

Somaliland has been sustaining political stability, democratic governance, and economic potential without official recognition, a self-reliant and resilient government that is a beacon of strength in a war-torn region of conflict. The summit was not a chance waiting to happen—it was a turning point for Somaliland to deepen diplomatic engagement, attract foreign investments, and become a permanent player in regional security and business.

Diplomatic Milestone

Somaliland’s independent participation at the summit was a strategic diplomatic triumph, reaffirming it as a responsible and active member of global governance. Interaction with UAE, African, and Gulf leadership opened doors to bilateral agreements and business cooperation. The presence also countered the narrative of Somalia to isolate Somaliland in global engagement.

By highlighting its governance success story, Somaliland set a new example of a beacon of stability in a war-torn region of conflict. The summit reaffirmed a basic yet compelling reality: Somaliland is already a sovereign state in function, and its growing presence in global forums is just a stronger reason to be accepted as such.

One of the summit’s most outstanding diplomatic achievements was strengthening Somaliland-UAE relations. Top-level talks with UAE government officials set the stage for more security cooperation, investments, and more trade cooperation. With the UAE as a regional economic powerhouse, a stronger partnership between the two would mean more political and financial backing for Somaliland’s foreign goals.

Economic and Trade Potential

Somaliland’s position on the Gulf of Aden grants it huge potential to be a central hub of trade between Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. With massive investments in DP World’s construction of Berbera Port pouring in from the UAE, the country is already set to become more integrated into a system of global business.

The summit presented a wonderful platform to negotiate more investments in logistics, free-trade zones, and infrastructure to transform Berbera to be a key maritime hub. Learning a thing or two in logistics and trading from Dubai can push Berbera’s status in East African business to new heights.

Somaliland also has huge potential in wind and solar energy resources, making it a high-reward place to invest in green power. The UAE’s green energy leadership is a partnership opportunity that can enable Somaliland to become independent and clean-power-friendly to fuel its economic advancement.

Fresh talks with Gulf investors also discussed potential expansions in financial services, banking, and telecom sectors that continue to be a key to Somaliland’s long-term economic advancement. Economic cooperation with international institutions can enable Somaliland to become more integrated into the system of global finance in order to manage existing banking challenges better, making it a complete participant in the system of global economies.

By capitalizing on these efforts in energy and trade, Somaliland can build a stronger economy, create employment, and become a business hub in the region and across the globe.

Security and Geopolitical Partnerships

As a world in which maritime security and regional security take precedence, Somaliland is a respected, self-determining partner in a fragile region. The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, instrumental to international trade, continue to be threatened by piracy and extremist groups. The security of Somaliland and its strategic geography in the region position it to be a key partner in great power efforts to secure these seas.

The summit provided a forum in which Somaliland was able to sit across from security experts and government delegates around the world to negotiate maritime security cooperation. By reaffirming its place in efforts to combat piracy and in regional security programs, Somaliland can be even more strategically useful to great powers.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland in January 2024 has the potential to transform trading patterns in the region. The potential of Somaliland to open up a route to international markets to Ethiopia raises its geopolitical status, and the UAE, having close relationships with each of these two nations, is in a position to be a key force in cementing that partnership.

By ensuring more substantive security and economic relationships, Somaliland can cement its geopolitical status and become a key player in the Horn of Africa.

Perhaps the most compelling summit theme was the growing role of technology in governance and economic advancement. Somaliland can gain a great deal from embracing new digital governance principles to increase transparency, efficiency, and economic advancement.

Dubai’s advanced system of e-governance is a useful guide towards better services to the public, simplification of government, and democratic institution strengthening in Somaliland. Digital banking and fintech technologies also become a focus in Somaliland, given its existing isolation in the financial system. The summit provided a platform to negotiate partnership agreements that would allow Somaliland to be integrated into the financial system of the world.

Additionally, summit discussions also touched on artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technologies in governance. The interest of Somaliland in building digital infrastructure would be eased by knowledge-transfer programs with the UAE, paving the way for co-developments in technologies and digital economies.

Investment in the digital revolution would not only revolutionize governance systems in Somaliland but also lure investors and facilitate diversification of its economy.

Despite efforts of Somalia to restrict Somaliland’s inclusion in the international system, attendance in such a summit indicates that Somaliland is making independent diplomatic and economic linkages.

Somaliland’s attendance at the summit was a challenge to Somalia’s efforts to isolate it diplomatically. Contact with lead countries, financial institutions, and business heads strengthened recognition of the case of Somaliland and its legitimacy.

By making concrete security and economic partnerships, Somaliland is strengthening claims to recognition, making it more convincing day by day to be accepted in the international system. As a distant long-term objective, recognition is yet to be in sight, yet continued engagement in global forums enhances the credibility of Somaliland and brings it to a position of responsible self-reliant status.

Somaliland’s participation in the World Governments Summit 2025 was more than a diplomatic win—it was a powerful message that Somaliland is open to business, security partnerships, and digital innovations. It brought Somaliland’s engagements to a broader international sphere, created new channels of investments, established it in regional security, and created channels of digital governance.

From a strategic perspective, this summit was a turning point. It established that recognition is not a prerequisite to exercising influence. A country achieves its place in the international order through leadership, resilience, and vision of forward movement.

As long as Somaliland continues to invest in its economic potential, diplomatic flexibility, and security role, it will not only survive in isolation but also force the world to take note of its place in the pantheon of sovereign states. AS

Adam Daud Ahmed is a political security Analyst in the Horn of Africa.