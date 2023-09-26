Analysis: ONLF’s caution on “dangers of unmet needs”, lack of open dialogue as peace agreement with Ethiopia enters 5th year

Abdirahiman Mahdi, ONLF Chairman. Photo Credit: ONLF/Archive

Addis Abeba – Reflecting on the progresses made and the challenges that remain in connection with the 5th year anniversary of the peace agreement signed between the Ethiopian federal government and the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF), the later has cautioned about “the dangers of unmet needs” that are real, and said the Somali people “deserve more than a peace that’s merely on paper.”

In September 2018, officials of the federal government led by Ahmed Shide, then Federal communication minister & Chairman of the Somali People’s Democratic Party (SPDP), and ONLF senior representatives led by its Chairman Admiral Mohamed Omar have discussed the “modalities of peace talks” in Asmara, the capital city neighboring Eritrea.

#Ethiopia: Ethiopian officials led by Ahmed Shide, Federal communication minister & Chairman of the Somali People's Democratic Party,& representatives of the #ONLF led by its Chairman Admiral Mohamed Omar have discussed "modalities of peace talks in Asmara today," as per @hawelti pic.twitter.com/xVaekd0Swj — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) September 18, 2018

The peace talk in Asmara was launched as a result of a decision in August the same year by ONLF declaring a unilateral ceasefire and a return to Ethiopia of some of its members after renouncing the armed struggle against successive Ethiopian government that started as far back as 1984. Prior to that, in July, the Ethiopian Parliament removed three armed groups: ONLF, the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), and Patriotic Ginbot 7 from the list of “terrorist organizations.”

“The Front expected free and fair elections, a regional program to rehabilitate thousands of its demobilized soldiers, and a transparent mechanism to address transitional justice…” Faisal Roble

“We remember the 23 years of armed struggle, the sacrifices of thousands, and the resilience of the Somali people. Their dreams and hopes drive us, and their collective memory remains our compass,” ONLF said yesterday.

Faisal Roble, native Somali political analyst told Addis Standard that the statement by the ONLF “expresses the front’s frustration with the direction of the country. ONLF signed a peace agreement with Prime Minister Abiy’s administration early on to give “politics of peace” a chance. The Front expected free and fair elections, a regional program to rehabilitate thousands of its demobilized soldiers, and a transparent mechanism to address transitional justice regarding massive crimes perpetrated against Somalis between 2007 and 2014 will be operational,” he said.

#Ethiopia: Ogaden Liberation Front (#ONLF) has today disarmed 1,740 of its armed members. As per an agreement ONLF & #Somali regional state signed late this afternoon, the disarmed members will be reintegrated into the regional state either as security forces or as civil servants pic.twitter.com/RptGnIh9hI — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) February 8, 2019

It is recalled that on 18 February 2019 the ONLF disarmed 1,740 of its armed members following an agreement it signed with the Somali regional state government in which the disarmed members will be reintegrated into the regional state structure either as security forces or as civil servants.

Moreover, ONLF seemed to have provided significant input to help the current regional administration to fight corruption, maladministration, and combat nepotism but to no avail, Faisal said. “The Front appealed both to the federal and regional government to foster a genuine multi-party system to advance a democratic system but did not receive a reciprocal reception from Addis Abeba.”

Faisal further argued that the ONLF has tried through multiple venues “to register with Addis Abeba the buildup of anger, resignation, and widespread anti-Prosperity Party fever in the region. It appears that the PP administration paid deaf ears to the growing dissent voice coming both from the ranks and file of the ONLF and the wider community. To the ONLF. all these represent “unmet needs” of its constituents.”

In January 2022, after its repeated pleas on the need for the National Dialogue to adopt “international standards,” in order to take part, ONLF warned that “the Somali state is a smoldering charcoal hidden by ashes,” and that the peace agreement it signed with the government was not implemented. “Unless a viable solution that addresses the legitimate demands of the Somali is achieved, a time bomb more lethal than the catastrophe in Northern Ethiopia is simmering under the surface.”

“Without addressing core issues, continued negligence becomes untenable. Peace that doesn’t address root causes is susceptible to disruption.” ONLF

Since then, the party withdrew itself from Ethiopia’s the national elections citing undressed concerns. “Our supporters were not registered to vote and most of the voting cards are housed with the ruling party members,” Abdirahman Mahdi, ONLF chairman, told Addis Standard. “There is no sense in pursuing an election that has already been decided.” The party’s decision to withdraw from the elections came after a cascade of voters registration related fiasco and a serious indictment of rising human rights violation in the region.

In its statement yesterday the ONLF stated the need to have “open dialogue with the Ethiopian government as stipulated in the peace agreement” which it said was “urgently crucial.”

“Without addressing core issues, continued negligence becomes untenable. Peace that doesn’t address root causes is susceptible to disruption.”

Whether the said “unmet needs” would lead the ONLF to resume its armed struggle, like the Oromo Liberation Army, is not clear, Faisal said, but what is clear is that ONLF has a large and loyal and determined following among Somalis both inside Ethiopia and in all the Somali inhabited regions of the Horn of Africa. ”

"Somalis from Ogaden worldwide are marking the ONLF's 39th founding anniversary. This global solidarity underscores the power of the ONLF and its role in championing their political aspirations. #ONLF39Years #OgadenSolidarity #PoliticalAspirations" #Jigjiga 1/1 pic.twitter.com/bmmT7uPGXm — ONLF (@ONLFofficial) August 18, 2023

Over the last few weeks, the ONLF celebrated its 39th founding anniversary in various places around the world. “Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in overfill conference venues and auditoriums in Australia, Europe, Nairobi, Mogadishu, Minneapolis, Columbus, and many other cities,” Faisal, said, adding that “ONLF is more than a front. It is a movement. The danger ONLF sees because of “unmet needs” of its constituents, cannot be ignored.” AS