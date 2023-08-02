Editors' Picks

    News Analysis
    November 21, 2024

    Beheading of young man in Oromia’s Darra district sparks outrage as violence claims 43…

    The ongoing conflict in the Darra district of North Shewa Zone, involving armed groups as…
    News
    November 20, 2024

    Oromia residents report widespread forced conscription, allege detentions, ‘extortion’ by gov’t forces

    (Photo: BBC) Addis Abeba– Residents from various parts of the Oromia region have reported a…
    News Analysis
    November 20, 2024

    Legislators endorse Federal Civil Service bill, bringing structural changes, revised pay scales for gov’t…

    (Photo: HoPR) Addis Abeba – Among the legislative proposals introduced in the final days of the previous…
    News Analysis
    November 19, 2024

    Shops in Merkato remain shut for over a week as merchants challenge new receipt-based…

    Photographs taken on 18 November, 2024, capture the business slowdown and shop closures in Merkato…
    Interview
    November 18, 2024

    The Interview: Though rare, earthquakes measuring 5.0 or above in Ethiopia ‘still pose significant…

    Addis Abeba – A light earthquake struck near 9 p.m. on a Sunday night in late…
    In-Depth Analysis
    November 14, 2024

    Can Ethiopia’s new real estate bill address industry scandals, close regulatory gaps in a…

    Haile Real Estate, located in Ayat area, Lemi Kura sub-city, Addis Abeba, provides quality residential…
    Opinion
    November 13, 2024

    A pivotal election: Somaliland’s fate hangs in the balance as voters head to the…

    Voters in Somaliland’s Borama region line up to cast their ballots in a highly anticipated…
    News
    November 12, 2024

    CPJ’s five-year review reveals significant decline in press freedom since Ethiopia’s last review

    Ethiopia Review – 47th Session of Universal Periodic Review. Photo: Screenshot/AS Addis Abeba – The…
    News
    November 12, 2024

    UN conducts fourth review of Ethiopia’s human rights record amid mounting reports of rights…

    (Photo: OHCHRC) Addis Abeba– Ethiopia’s human rights record is under review today, 12 November 2024,…
    In-Depth Analysis
    November 11, 2024

    Strained to the Limit: Rising transport costs, inflation leave Addis Abeba’s low-income earners on edge

    In response to the recent increase in fuel prices, the minimum fare for short-distance taxi…
    Feature
    November 6, 2024

    From Addis to Washington: Ethiopian-Americans torn between Trump, Harris in most hyped U.S. election

    Donald Trump has won the US election today and will make a historic return to…
    News Analysis
    November 6, 2024

    Bill to resolve 845 billion birr bad debt of state enterprises sparks heated debate…

    (Photo: HoPR/Facebook) Addis Abeba – A bill aimed at addressing nearly 845.4 billion birr in bad loans…
    Analysis
    November 4, 2024

    Tigray’s Ayder Hospital struggles to deliver essential services as budget cuts bite; staff, patients…

    Opening its doors in 2008, Ayder Referral Hospital is one of the largest healthcare facilities…
    News Analysis
    November 1, 2024

    PM Abiy hails recent macroeconomic reforms as foundation for an era of sustainable growth…

    (Photo: HoPR) Addis Abeba – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed touted the success of the macroeconomic reforms introduced…
    News
    October 31, 2024

    PM Abiy affirms Ethiopia’s ‘unwavering interest’ in Red Sea access, pledges peaceful pursuit

    (Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia) Addis Abeba – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed,…
    News
    October 31, 2024

    PM Abiy announces ongoing talks with armed groups operating in Amhara, Oromia regions

    (Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia) Addis Abeba – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addressed the…
    News
    October 30, 2024

    Somaliland President vows to uphold MoU with Ethiopia, accuses Somalia’s President of ‘campaign against’…

    Muse Bihi Abdi, the President of Somaliland (Photo: Somaliland Presidency) Addis Abeba – Muse Bihi…
    News
    October 29, 2024

    Somalia declares Ethiopian diplomat persona non grata, orders 72-hour departure

    Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Photo: AFP) Addis Abeba– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and…
    News
    October 29, 2024

    Deadly clashes between gov’t forces, Fano fighters leave civilian casualties across three zones in…

    Addis Kidam town was one of the sites of fighting last Sunday. (Photo: Fagta District…
    News
    October 28, 2024

    Teachers in newly established Ethiopian regions face financial hardships amid partial payments, salary delays

     Wolaita Sodo (Photo: DW) Addis Abeba -Teachers across the newly established regions of South Ethiopia,…
    The Interview
    October 28, 2024

    “We will make an informed view of the [MoU] based on Somaliland’s long-term interest”…

    The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a region Somalia’s…
    Op/Ed
    October 26, 2024

    Ethiopia’s role in Multilateralism: BRICS membership as a promising renaissance

    Leaders of BRICS member states gathered for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, October…
    News Analysis
    October 26, 2024

    Ethiopia pushes for swift debt restructuring with new proposal, calls for global financial system…

    During the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable on 25 October 2024, Eyob Tekaligne, Ethiopia’s State Minister…
    News
    October 24, 2024

    Somalia asserts authority over AU troop selection as TCCs express readiness for continued deployment

    Ethiopian soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia. (Photo: ATMIS) Addis Abeba –…
    Op/Ed
    October 23, 2024

    A New Axis Against Ethiopia: Conflicting agendas, fragile alliances, and Ethiopia’s manoeuvrable reaction

    Somalia’s president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Egypt’s president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki…
    Analysis
    October 23, 2024

    Tigray’s war-torn businesses struggle under heavy debt burden; seek urgent gov’t action as financial…

    The business community in Tigray recently held discussions regarding the financial challenges faced by business…
    News
    October 22, 2024

    Police detain 33 for alleged theft amid Merkato fire; nine Injured in blaze

    (Photo: Addis Walta) Addis Abeba: The Addis Abeba Police announced on Tuesday the detention of…
    News
    October 22, 2024

    NEBE suspends eleven political parties for non-compliance

    Melatework Hailu, Chairperson of the National Electoral Board (Photo: NEBE) Addis Abeba -The National Election…
    News
    October 21, 2024

    Somalia’s President engages Troop-Contributing Countries in regional tour, Ethiopia not Included

    Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni greets Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Photo: Soft Power) Addis Abeba…
    Op/Ed
    October 19, 2024

    A Tale of Two Militaries: Lessons from USA for Tigray’s Constitutional Crisis

    Tigray’s flag flying half mast in remembrance of martyrs of the two year Tigray war…
    Analysis
    October 18, 2024

    Between Two Fires:  Oromia’s Guji zones ravaged by conflict, civilians trapped amid human rights…

    Bule Hora, the administrative seat of the West Guji Zone. (Photo: ENA) By Abdi Biyenssa @ABiyenssa…
    News
    October 17, 2024

    HRW reports violence, forced labor against Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia; gov’t dismisses claims

    Two men, one carrying a Kalashnikov-style assault rifle, walking through Kumer Camp, posted online on…
    News
    October 17, 2024

    Mekelle residents protest housing scheme turnabout after five-year wait; demand accountability over sudden policy…

    On 15 October, 2024, participants in a government-backed housing scheme, who have been waiting for…
    News
    October 16, 2024

    Seven dead, eight missing in Oromia’s Arsi Zone as gov’t forces accused of targeting…

    Robe town (Photo: Social Media) Addis Abeba – Seven individuals have been reported dead, and…
    Op/Ed
    October 14, 2024

    The Trio: Eritrea, Egypt, and Somalia—Threats to Ethiopia

    Presidents Isaias Afwerki (right), Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (middle), and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (left) at the…
    News
    October 11, 2024

    Oromia State President hints at peace talks with ‘OLA Central Zone Command’ amid reports…

    Shimelis Abdisa, president of the Oromia Region. Addis Abeba – Shimelis Abdisa, President of the…
    Op/Ed
    October 11, 2024

    Fano’s Rebellion: A prelude to Stalemate or Resolution?

    Members of the Fano, a militia group fighting government forces in the Amhara region (Photo:…
    News
    October 11, 2024

    Somalia, Egypt, and Eritrea agree to strengthen Somalia’s capacity to ‘protect Its land and…

    Presidents Isaias Afwerki (left), Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (middle), and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (right) at the…
    News
    October 10, 2024

    Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrives in Asmara for tripartite summit on regional ‘security,…

    Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arriving at Asmara International Airport, being welcomed by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.…
    News Analysis
    October 9, 2024

    Escalating conflict in Lebanon leaves Ethiopian migrants in peril amid nightly airstrikes, displacement

    Smoke rises after the Israeli bombardment of Beirut, amid continuing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and…
    News
    October 9, 2024

    Gov’t raises fuel prices by up to eight birr per liter; experts, consumers warn…

    Addis Abeba – In one of the most significant fuel price increases in recent years, the Ethiopian…
    In-Depth Analysis
    October 8, 2024

    Education Under Siege: Grade 12 exam results expose education crisis in conflict-hit Amhara, Oromia…

    Students in Oromia have been significantly affected by the ongoing conflict between government forces and…
    News
    October 7, 2024

    New President asserts ‘monopoly of violence’ for gov’t, warns ‘no more tolerance’ for political…

    Today, Taye Atske – Selassie was sworn in as the new president of the nation…
    Commentary
    October 3, 2024

    Irreecha: What it is and what it isn’t

    A picture taken during 2023 Irreecha celebration (Photo: Addis Standard) By Asnake Erko1 , Genet…
    News
    September 30, 2024

    OLA denies split following reports of Central Zone Command defection

    Fighters of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) (Photo: Social Media) Addis Abeba – The Oromo…
    In-Depth Analysis
    September 30, 2024

    China Opens Doors Wide: Ethiopia set to tap massive consumer market as second-biggest economy…

    (Photo: Ethiopian Embassy in Beijing/Facebook) By Abdi Biyenssa @ABiyenssa Addis Abeba – In a landmark decision announced at…
    Analysis
    September 23, 2024

    What is driving Egypt’s involvement in the Ethiopia-Somalia standoff?

    Tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia escalates following Egypt’s defense agreement with Somalia (Photo Illustration: Addis…
    Analysis
    September 20, 2024

    Caught in the Crossfire: Ethiopian migrants in Egypt trapped in a cycle of abuse, arbitrary…

    Despite a recent surge in reported incidents of harassment, hate speech, and violence directed at…
    Editorial
    September 18, 2024

    Ethiopia’s right to the Nile: A defense of sovereignty and the fair and equitable…

    The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam’s (GERD) power output expanded by 800 MW, following the activation…
    In-Depth Analysis
    September 16, 2024

    TPLF Leadership Rift: Factional infighting threatens Tigray’s fragile peace, post-war recovery

    A picture taken during the conclusion of TPLF’s 11-day leadership meeting on 16 July, 2024,…
    News
    September 14, 2024

    Ethiopian FM raises concerns over ‘post-ATMIS arrangement’, calls for AGOA restoration in talks with…

    Ambassador Mike Hammer, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (left), with Ethiopian Foreign…
    Tribute
    September 14, 2024

    Andreas Esheté (1945-2024): A tribute

    Professor Andreas Esheté (1945-2024) (Photo: Addis Abeba University/Facebook) By Mehari Taddele Maru (@DrMehari) Addis Abeba…
    News
    September 11, 2024

    Somaliland tells diplomats in Hargeisa MoU with Ethiopia ‘finalized’, ‘formal legal agreement imminent’

    Dr. Essa Kayd, Minister of Foreign Affairs met with reps of diplomatic missions in Hargeisa.…
    News
    September 10, 2024

    Some 178 Tigrayan former army members facing up to death sentences in Ethiopia jails…

    Judges at the Southern Command First Instance Military Court presided over the sentencing of Tigrayan…
    News
    September 7, 2024

    NISS reports detention of 49 agency owners, implicates gov’t, embassy personnel in human trafficking…

    (Photo: EBC) Addis Abeba – The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of Ethiopia announced…
    In-Depth Analysis
    September 6, 2024

    Farm or Fight: Farmers in Oromia’s Horro Guduru Wollega zone struggle against forced conscription…

    In March 2022, a proclamation facilitating the implementation of Gachana Sirna, a system designed to…
    News
    September 5, 2024

    Seven senior OLF leaders released after over four years of detention without charges, despite…

    Senior OLF leaders stand together holding flowers after being released from detention Addis Abeba –…
    News
    September 4, 2024

    Gonder City authorities implicate security forces’ involvement in surging crimes of kidnapping for ransom,…

    The historic city of Gonder is experiencing a wave crimes of kidnapping for ransom and…
    News
    September 3, 2024

    Kidnapping, murder of two-year-old sparks deadly protests in Gondar; two reported dead

    The discovery of the body of a two-year-old girl named Nolawit Zegeye in Gondar city…
    News
    September 3, 2024

    Ethiopian Airlines cites ‘frozen account’ as latest reason for suspending flights to Asmara

    Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, speaking at a media briefing at Ethiopian Airlines Headquarters…
    In-Depth Analysis
    September 2, 2024

    Ethiopian National Dialogue: Can it deliver on its promises?

    A Sidama elder elects representatives who participated in the agenda-setting process of the national dialogue…
    Tribute
    August 30, 2024

    In Memoriam: Professor Andreas Eshete

    Andreas Eshete, a distinguished philosopher and former president of the Addis Abeba University (AAU), passed…
    News
    August 28, 2024

    Ethiopia says ATMIS transition ‘fraught with dangers’, warns it ‘cannot stand idle’ while‘actors taking…

    On 27 August, Egypt sent two C-130 military aircraft to Mogadishu, Somalia Addis Abeba –…
    Analysis
    August 28, 2024

    From Water to Power: Ethiopia activates key turbines at GERD amid regional diplomatic maneuvering,…

    On 24 August, 2024, the Ethiopian government announced the successful activation of the third and…
    Editorial
    August 23, 2024

    Rising sexual violence against women and girls is seeping into what’s left of the…

    Addis Abeba – Last week, an event unfolded that shook the entire country to its…
    News
    August 22, 2024

    Ethiopia, Kenya unite against alleged OLA-Al-Shabaab collaboration: cross-border terror threat

    Nuradin Mohamed Haji, the Director General of Kenya’s Intelligence Service, convened with Ambassador Redwan Hussien,…
    News
    August 21, 2024

    Somalia President’s recent statements “deny the reality on the ground, go against good neighborliness”:…

    Adem Farah. Photo: Prosperity Party Addis Abeba – Adem Farah, Head of the Coordination Center…
    News Analysis
    August 20, 2024

    Brutal murder of 7-year-old Heaven Awet provokes outrage, fuels demands for stronger protection of…

    The late Heaven Awet (Photo: Social Media) Addis Abeba – The brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old…
    In-Depth Analysis
    August 20, 2024

    From Hope to Despair: Tigray returnees confront harsh realities, aid shortages

    As of 04 July, 2024, nearly 2,200 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have returned to the…
    News
    August 19, 2024

    TPLF re-elects Debretsion as Chairman, suspends Tigray Interim Admin President, others from party membership

    Amanuel Assefa, left, replaced Getachew Reda as deputy of Debretsion, right. Picture: TPLF Addis Abeba…
    News
    August 15, 2024

    Ethiopia calls on AU, UN for ‘careful’ post-ATMIS peacekeeping deployment in Somalia

    Nebiyu Tedla, spokesperson for the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Photo: MoFA/Facebook) Addis Abeba – Ethiopia has…
    News
    August 14, 2024

    Somaliland questions Türkiye’s impartiality after Ethiopia, Somalia talks end without results; Ethiopia eyes ‘secure,…

    Ethiopia and Somalia Foreign Ministers Taye Atske Selassie. (right) and Ahmed Fiqi (left) with their…
    News
    August 13, 2024

    Ethiopia, Somalia poised for third round after latest talks in Ankara end without results

    Ethiopian and Somali foreign ministers during the first round talks in early July. (Photo: Turkish…
    News
    August 13, 2024

    TPLF begins 14th Congress amidst escalating controversy, leadership absenteeism

    News: TPLF begins 14th regular meeting amidst escalating controversy, leadership absenteeism Addis Abeba – The…
    News
    August 13, 2024

    TPLF pushes forward with party congress despite warning from Election Board

    Participants of the TPLF general assembly started arriving in Mekelle as of Monday 12 August…
    News
    August 12, 2024

    Federal gov’t says TPLF legality issue resolved, regional authorities ban demonstrations as intraparty tensions…

    Participants of contended TPLF congress started arriving in Mekelle amid regional authorities announcing ban on…
    News
    August 12, 2024

    Ethiopia, Somalia talks set to commence in Ankara as Türkiye attempts to ease tensions

    PM Abiy Ahmed seeing off Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at Bole International Airport, Addis…
    News
    August 10, 2024

    Electoral Board once again rejects TPLF reinstatement, registers it under special condition

    TPLF logo displayed on a flag (Photo: TPLF Facebook Page) Addis Abeba – The National…
    News
    August 9, 2024

    Getachew Reda boycotts upcoming TPLF congress as military leaders warn against deepening rift

    Getachew Reda, president of Interim Administration of Tigray (Photo: AFP) Addis Abeba – The president…
    News Analysis
    August 8, 2024

    Price hikes amid stringent gov’t measures left consumers in Addis Abeba anxious, uncertain

    Addis Abeba has seen a significant rise in prices for a range of consumer goods…
    Analysis
    August 7, 2024

    Is Ethiopia’s transitional justice quasi-compliance?

    (Illustration: Addis Standard) By Abdi Biyenssa @ABiyenssa Addis Abeba – Concerns regarding the capability of…
    News
    August 6, 2024

    Federal high court acquits Taye Dendea on two charges, orders defense on third

    Taye Dendea, former state minister has been imprisoned since December 2023 (Photo: Taye Dendea/Facebook) Addis…
    News
    August 6, 2024

    HRW calls for release of Batte Urgessa’s detained brother, urges international investigation

    Milo Urgessa (left), the brother of the late Batte Urgessa, a prominent Oromo political figure…
    Editorial
    August 5, 2024

    The unlawful detention of OLF executives: A Blight on Ethiopia’s judicial integrity

    From left to right, Geda Gebisa, Dawit Abdeta, Geda Oljira, Mikael Boran, Lemi Begna, Kenasa…
    In-Depth Analysis
    August 2, 2024

    Ethiopia’s Forex Market Reforms: Tumble or Turnaround?

    Following the forex reform, the local birr had exchange rate as high as 90.6 birr…
    News
    August 2, 2024

    Birr plummets after PM Abiy calls to further narrow gap between official, black markets

    PM Abiy Ahmed provided explanation over the recent macro-economic reform policy (Photo: PM Office/Facebook) Addis…
    News
    August 1, 2024

    Somaliland establishes ‘Ministerial Level State Recognition Taskforce’

    PM Abiy Ahmed Ali and Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi signed the MoU in Addis…
    News
    July 31, 2024

    Lawmakers approve World Bank’s $1.5B grant, concessional loan; Ministry to submit additional budget request

    Addis Abeba – In its first emergency meeting of the third year, the House of…
    News Alert
    July 30, 2024

    World Bank provides $1B grant, $500M concessional credit for Ethiopia

    Addis Abeba – The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved today the Ethiopia First…
    The Interview
    July 30, 2024

    My Interview with Hachalu Hundessa: “The Other Is a Divine Creation”

    By Andrew DeCort, PhDRecorded on April 11, 2019 in Addis Abeba Introduction  On April 11,…
    News
    July 29, 2024

    Birr depreciates by initial 30% as Ethiopia introduces market-based exchange regime 

    On Monday, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia reported a buying rate of 74 birr for 1USD,…
    News
    July 26, 2024

    Ethiopia dismayed over ‘unwanted and irresponsible’ statements by Somalia senior officials

    Part of the weapons seized local militia in Somalia. Pictures: The daily Somalia. Addis Abeba…
    News
    July 26, 2024

    Three killed following new attack in North Shoa, Oromia region, 400 students stranded at…

    On 08 July, students arrived at Salale University in Fiche town to attend a school…
    News
    July 25, 2024

    UN expects death toll from Gofa landslide to rise up to 500, 257 bodies…

    Search and rescue operations are still ongoing at the scene of the deadliest landslide scene…
    In-Depth Analysis
    July 25, 2024

    Tigray’s New Terror: Kidnappings, violence threaten region’s fragile recovery

    According to 27 civil society organizations based in Tigray, in the past eleven months alone,…
    News
    July 24, 2024

    Gofa Landslide: “We saw before our eyes as the ground collapsed on all those…

    Bodies of 237 people have reportedly been recovered as of Wednesday morning (Photo: Gofa Zone…

    Trending News

    Genres

    Videos

    1 / 66 Videos
    1

    Family of slain Oromo politician arrive in US; express gratitude for support. #Ethiopia #Oromo #US

    02:49
    2

    Three meals a day is not Ethiopia’s goal anymore — PM Abiy Ahmed #Ethiopia #food #Abiy

    01:04
    3

    Ethiopia aims for enhanced multilateralism through BRICS membership –Mamo Mihiretu #brics #ethiopia

    01:57
    4

    #Amhara State president attributes ongoing conflict to 'identity-based' attacks on Amharas #ethiopia

    05:17
    5

    EU pledges €1.1 billion to support economic integration in Africa

    07:48
    6

    Legacy of the Point Four Program - 72nd Anniversary

    55:02
    7

    Ethiopian army chief denies shipping arms to Somalia, warns of 'other actions' if rhetoric continues

    04:52
    8

    Irreechaa and the Oromo nation in search of Peace

    03:14
    9

    Ethiopia defends GERD at UN, urges Egypt to end 'destabilization efforts' in Horn of Africa

    02:57
    10

    "Some #Fano leaders show interest in negotiation and dialogue" - Amhara Region Peace Council

    02:16
    11

    #Ethiopia, #Djibouti secure funding to operationalize corridor management authority

    02:07
    12

    U.S. Special Envoy urges factions within TPLF to resolve the division with dialogue

    25:07
    13

    #Ethiopia: "We have no desire for conflict or war" - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

    01:38
    14

    Ethiopian Airlines refers frozen account Issue to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aviation Authority

    02:40
    15

    Daily News recap: September 02, 2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa

    01:01
    16

    "We don't want to be suffocated"- Ambassador Taye Atskeselassie

    05:27
    17

    Daily News recap: August 29, 2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa

    01:01
    18

    Flooding in Silte Zone Submerges Over 900 Houses, Displaces More Than 6,000 People

    01:33
    19

    Public rallies in North Shewa Zone call for peace amid conflict in #Oromia region

    01:33
    20

    #Ethiopia: #GERD will be completed after a year - PM Abiy Ahmed

    01:11
    21

    #Ethiopia: "The issue of Western Tigray is long overdue" - Getachew Reda

    04:02
    22

    Daily News recap: August 22, 2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa

    01:01
    23

    Daily News recap: August 21, 2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa

    01:01
    24

    #Ethiopia: Addis Abeba administration gains public trust, says mayor Adanech

    02:02
    25

    Daily News recap: August 14, 2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa

    01:01
    26

    Daily News recap: August 13,2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa

    01:01
    27

    Registering TPLF as a new party inherently nullifies the Pretoria Agreement: Debretsion Gebremichael

    02:01
    28

    Ethiopian Electric Utility blames theft for widespread power outages #ethiopia #electricity #outage

    01:49
    29

    Daily News recap: August 09,2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa

    01:01
    30

    Daily News recap: August 08,2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa

    01:01
    31

    Daily News recap: August 07,2024 #daily #news #recap #ethiopia #addisstandard #addisababa

    01:01
    32

    PM Abiy says there will be no transitional government in Ethiopia #ethiopia #transition #abiy

    02:04
    33

    Ethiopia shouldn’t be excluded from the issue of the Red Sea #ethiopia #redsea #dialogue

    01:59
    34

    Counting the cost of conflict, taking no responsibility #ethiopia #amhara #conflict

    03:17
    35

    We have resumed governmental services in the Amhara region except for eight woredas: Arega Kebede

    02:19
    36

    US Calls for a temporary Nation wide Ceasefire in Ethiopia #US # Ethiopia #Ceasefire

    12:14
    37

    A co-opted national dialogue will not address fundamental political problems - Sultan Kasim #OFC

    13:35
    38

    Normalization of EU-Ethiopia Relations Hinge on Accountability for Human Rights Violations

    13:35
    39

    USAID Announces Additional $80 Million for Humanitarian Assistance #USAID #Humanitarian #Assistance

    08:07
    40

    AS JABAA: OPA deploys experienced doctors to unreachable areas-Gemechu Biftu (MD)

    10:16
    41

    THE KINGDOM OF TIME- INTERVIEW WITH THE JORDANIAN TOURISM MINISTER #JORDAN #TOURISM #ETHIOPIA

    14:29
    42

    Even though we don’t hear, we have great potential- Biyamale Hirpho #People #disability #gifts

    08:07
    43

    "The world cannot turn its back on the crisis in Sudan"- Filippo Grandi,

    02:32
    44

    Paragons of Hope: Banchi Yimer #Paragon #Hope #Banchi #kafala #lebanon #saudiarabia

    14:28
    45

    AS Daily News recap January 10, 2024 #Daily #news #recap

    01:11
    46

    AS Short: Somaliland to obtain a stake in Ethio telecom or Ethiopian Airlines

    02:58
    47

    AS Short: The federal government slams the Tigray region's alarm bell over impending #famine crisis

    03:08
    48

    AS Short: Ethiopia's pursuit of port access

    02:51
    49

    AS Short: The Demise of SNNPR

    02:40
    50

    The politics of #GERD: PM Abiy Ahmed's visit to Egypt, Speech in Parliament

    01:45
    51

    The politics of #GERD: PM Abiy Ahmed's visit to Egypt, Speech in Parliament

    01:45
    52

    AS Short: US Envoy Mike Hammer on OLA and Ethiopian Government peace talks

    02:19
    53

    Ethiopia to Celebrate Air Force Day

    01:52
    54

    The Indomitable Women

    09:57
    55

    The Young Innovator: Aiming to be a global leader in digital technology solutions

    08:38
    56

    AS JABAA: Poet Aboma Merga

    06:34
    57

    Getting Around in Addis

    05:55
    58

    The Innovator

    08:23
    59

    "They demand cash and intimated us with threats of confiscating our goods"

    06:45
    60

    Meet Ezedin Kamil:

    10:43
    61

    A Facebook post "killed" my father and younger brother

    07:33
    62

    Exciting News from team AS!

    01:00
    63

    On the lifting of terrorist lebels

    03:55
    64

    Addis Abeba Police commissioner Major General Degefe Bede

    22:02
    65

    Gov OLF SG peace committe presser

    07:31
    66

    Emotional moment between Dr .Fikru and his daughter

    01:00
    Welcome To Gabisa Law Firm!
      News Analysis
      November 21, 2024

      Beheading of young man in Oromia’s Darra district sparks outrage as violence claims 43 lives in four months

      The ongoing conflict in the Darra district of North Shewa Zone, involving armed groups as well as government forces, has…
      News
      November 20, 2024

      Oromia residents report widespread forced conscription, allege detentions, ‘extortion’ by gov’t forces

      (Photo: BBC) Addis Abeba– Residents from various parts of the Oromia region have reported a significant increase in forced conscription…
      News Analysis
      November 20, 2024

      Legislators endorse Federal Civil Service bill, bringing structural changes, revised pay scales for gov’t workers

      (Photo: HoPR) Addis Abeba – Among the legislative proposals introduced in the final days of the previous fiscal year and carried over…
      News Analysis
      November 19, 2024

      Shops in Merkato remain shut for over a week as merchants challenge new receipt-based transaction requirement

      Photographs taken on 18 November, 2024, capture the business slowdown and shop closures in Merkato (Photo: Addis Standard) Yishak Endris…
      Interview
      November 18, 2024

      The Interview: Though rare, earthquakes measuring 5.0 or above in Ethiopia ‘still pose significant risk to infrastructure, human safety’ – Geophysicist  

      Addis Abeba – A light earthquake struck near 9 p.m. on a Sunday night in late September 2024, originating from the…
      In-Depth Analysis
      November 14, 2024

      Can Ethiopia’s new real estate bill address industry scandals, close regulatory gaps in a growing market?

      Haile Real Estate, located in Ayat area, Lemi Kura sub-city, Addis Abeba, provides quality residential buildings with nearby amenities. (Photo:Addis…
      Opinion
      November 13, 2024

      A pivotal election: Somaliland’s fate hangs in the balance as voters head to the polls

      Voters in Somaliland’s Borama region line up to cast their ballots in a highly anticipated election.Photo by Kiprotich Peter, Election…
      News
      November 12, 2024

      UN conducts fourth review of Ethiopia’s human rights record amid mounting reports of rights abuses

      (Photo: OHCHRC) Addis Abeba– Ethiopia’s human rights record is under review today, 12 November 2024, by the United Nations Human…
      In-Depth Analysis
      November 11, 2024

      Strained to the Limit: Rising transport costs, inflation leave Addis Abeba’s low-income earners on edge

      In response to the recent increase in fuel prices, the minimum fare for short-distance taxi journeys has been raised from…
      Feature
      November 6, 2024

      From Addis to Washington: Ethiopian-Americans torn between Trump, Harris in most hyped U.S. election

      Donald Trump has won the US election today and will make a historic return to the White House as the…
      News Analysis
      November 6, 2024

      Bill to resolve 845 billion birr bad debt of state enterprises sparks heated debate in parliament before majority endorsement

      (Photo: HoPR/Facebook) Addis Abeba – A bill aimed at addressing nearly 845.4 billion birr in bad loans accumulated by state-owned enterprises (SOEs)…
      Analysis
      November 4, 2024

      Tigray’s Ayder Hospital struggles to deliver essential services as budget cuts bite; staff, patients confront tough choices

      Opening its doors in 2008, Ayder Referral Hospital is one of the largest healthcare facilities in the Tigray region (Photo:…
      News Analysis
      November 1, 2024

      PM Abiy hails recent macroeconomic reforms as foundation for an era of sustainable growth amid ‘unintended’ outcomes

      (Photo: HoPR) Addis Abeba – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed touted the success of the macroeconomic reforms introduced in late July by his…
      News
      October 31, 2024

      PM Abiy affirms Ethiopia’s ‘unwavering interest’ in Red Sea access, pledges peaceful pursuit

      (Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia) Addis Abeba – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in his parliamentary address today,…
      News
      October 31, 2024

      PM Abiy announces ongoing talks with armed groups operating in Amhara, Oromia regions

      (Photo: Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia) Addis Abeba – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addressed the House of People’s Representatives today,…
      News
      October 30, 2024

      Somaliland President vows to uphold MoU with Ethiopia, accuses Somalia’s President of ‘campaign against’ Ethiopia

      Muse Bihi Abdi, the President of Somaliland (Photo: Somaliland Presidency) Addis Abeba – Muse Bihi Abdi, the President of Somaliland,…

      What's new

      Back to top button