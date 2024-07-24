The first Ethiopian commercial flight landed in Asmara on 17 July 2018 after 20 years hiatus. Photo: Agencies/Social Media

Addis Abeba – Ethiopian Airlines said that it is “currently seeking clarification from the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority and is committed to resolving any issues amicably and promptly.’

The flag carrier confirmed receiving a notice from the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority through a letter dated 21 July 2024 indicating the suspension of all Ethiopian Airlines flights to Eritrea, effective September 30, 2024.

But the Airlines said “the specific reasons for this suspension have not been disclosed” to it and pledged it will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Earlier today, a letter purportedly written by the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority circulated online announcing the flight suspension. Eritrea claimed the decision was due to “consistent and persistent malicious trading practices pursued by Ethiopian airlines in general and systemic and organized passengers’ luggage theft, pilferage, damage prolonged delays, and loss with no compensation in particular, coupled with unjustified and unwarranted price hikes and other irregularities witnessed.”

Eritrea also claimed “repeated and relentless calls made on Ethiopia airlines to rectify the above references pitfalls and other irregularities imposed on the traveling public born no fruit yet.”

Accordingly, Eritrea said it was suspending all Ethiopian Airlines flights destined for Eritrea with effect from 30 September 2024.

Ethiopian Airlines resumed flights to Asmara on 17 July 2018 following the normalization of relationship between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

However relations between Eritrea and Ethiopia appeared to have cooled off following the signing of the Pretoria Peace Cessation of Hostilities Agreement in November 2022, to end the two-year devastating war in Tigray, which was backed by Eritrean forces who fought alongside the Ethiopian army and militias from neighboring Amhara region. AS