News: Ezema asserts chairman’s arrest is not connected to his party leadership role

Chane Kebede, chairman of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice or Ezema (Photo: Ezema/Facebook)

Addis Abeba – The Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (Ezema) party has stated that the recent arrest of its chairman, Dr. Chane Kebede, is unrelated to his leadership role within the party. In a statement released yesterday after an emergency meeting of its executive committee, Ezema expressed that it conducted a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Chane’s arrest.

The party revealed that Chane was detained by the command post, which is implementing the state of emergency declared on 4 August, 2023, following an escalation of clashes between the federal government and the non-state militia known as Fano.

Chane was arrested on 24 September, 2023. The day after Chane’s arrest, Ezema announced that he had been detained without a court order, and the central committee is closely monitoring the situation.

The latest statement from Ezema warned its members that any violation of the party’s commitment to peaceful struggle would be considered a breach of its constitution. It emphasized that engaging in political conspiracies or violence conflicting with Ezema’s principles would result in the revocation of membership. Additionally, the statement emphasized that accountability measures apply to every individual within Ezema, as there should be no exemptions from scrutiny or being held above the law.

“Chane’s detention will be evaluated with the principle that accountability applies to all,” reads the statement.

Ezema reiterated its dedication to peaceful political participation and opposition to any form of unlawfulness, including armed conflicts or the pursuit of power through illegitimate means. The party expressed that it sees the consolidation of ongoing national dialogue as the most effective path to achieving free, fair, and legitimate elections.

Ezema called upon the government, other political parties, civil society, and the media to refrain from using any method of struggle other than national dialogue. The statement further expressed the firm belief that embracing this approach would lead to genuine autonomy, fairness, and legitimate elections.

Chane is not the only political figure who has been arrested in connection with the conflict in the Amhara region. Christian Tadele, a member of the House of People’s Representatives and the opposition National Movement of Amhara (NMA), is currently detained due to his alleged involvement in the region’s conflict and unrest. Yohannes Buayalew, a member of the Amhara Region Council, and Kassa Teshager, a member of the Addis Abeba City Council, have also been detained in a similar manner. Furthermore, at least three Ethiopian journalists covering the situation in the Amhara region have been arrested.

A month ago, the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner reported that at least 183 people have been killed in clashes in Amhara region since July on top of receiving information about over 1,000 arrests made across Ethiopia under the state of emergency. According to the UN agency, mass house-to-house searches and detentions have been reportedly carried out since early August. AS