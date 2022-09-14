Follow Us

#ASDailyScoop: Addis Abeba City Peace and Security Bureau gets new chief

Lydia Girma. Picture: Addis Abeba City Peace and Security Administration Bureau

Addis Abeba – The Addis Abeba City Peace and Security Administration Bureau appointed Lydia Girma as its new bureau chief, replacing Kenea Yadeta (PhD), according to the Bureau’s Directorate of Communication Affairs. Lydia was the deputy head of peace values sector at the Bureau.

The Bureau also appointed Tewdros Woldemichael as deputy head of Security and Information Sector, Getahun Abera as deputy head of Security and Operations Sector, Elias Mohammed, deputy head of the office of Religion and Peace Values ​​Building Sector, and Melaku Tamru as the deputy head of the public organization sector.

At the conclusion of a meeting introducing the new appointees, Lydia Girma said that the the city has achieved better results in its implementation of its plans during the 2021-22 fiscal year, the Directorate office said. She added that in the current fiscal year, through the eight goals set forth the office, the bureau will work to make the peace and security ofthe city of Addis Abeba more reliable by involving the society and different stakeholders.

Adequate security preparations are underway for the upcoming public celebrations of the annual Meskel and Irreecha festivals to be celebrated peacefully, and that the bureau is expected to discuss with relevant stakeholders and mobilize and deploy peace and security officers to ensure the peaceful conduct of the festivals. AS

