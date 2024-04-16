Wingu Africa constructed the first Tier III Data Center in Addis Abeba

Addis Abeba – Wingu Africa Group Limited said it has fulfilled all eligibility criteria required for the Tier III certification of its constructed facility, located inside the ICT Park in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Abeba.

“This achievement reinforces the Group’s unwavering commitment to delivering secure and resilient data center solutions, meeting the highest industry standards,” said Wingu Africa Group CEO, Anthony Voscarides.

The Tier III certification, a globally recognized standard by the Uptime Institute, followed the recent Tier III certification of Design Documents, Wingu Africa said. “This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to excellence and reliability in the data center industry.”

The Group hopes the Tier III certification represents a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s digital transformation journey, signifying the country’s readiness to embrace the opening up of telecommunications and the financial sector.

The Tier III certification was issued after a rigorous evaluation of the facility’s design, construction, and operational capabilities, ensuring that it can withstand maintenance activities or unexpected failures without impacting critical IT functions.

“This significant investment underscores our commitment to bringing the highest quality digital infrastructure to Ethiopia and East Africa, to allow our customers to get access to the best digital solutions and at the same time play our part in helping countries, such as Ethiopia, in their digital transformation journeys,” Nicholas Lodge, Chief Strategic Officer at Wingu Africa Group Limited, said of the group’s investment.

Located inside Addis Abeba’s ICT Park on 15,000 sqm of land, the construction of Wingu Africa’s data center was launched in 2021. It was inaugurated in 2023 after the completion of the center built for 50 million dollars. The Pan-African data center provides high-tech services top its clients in Ethiopia, Somaliland, Djibouti, and Tanzania. AS