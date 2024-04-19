Addis Abeba – Following the conclusion of the G7 foreign ministers meeting held in Capri, Italy between 17 – 19 April, member states said they expressed concern regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and the Somaliland region of Somalia announced in January 2024.

The countries also said they encourage both Ethiopia and Somalia “to keep all channels of dialogue open to prevent further escalation, working with regional partners, in the framework of the African Union and through bilateral contacts, in accordance with international law and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN Charter.”

While welcoming developments in the implementation of the Pretoria cessation of hostilities agreement between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the group of developed countries including the High Representative of the European Union member states also expressed concern about “the persistent and violent tensions in many areas of the country, as well as reports of human rights violations and abuses, the severe economic crisis and widening food insecurity.”

The G7 countries encouraged lasting developments in the protection of human rights, protection of civilians, political dialogue to resolve tensions, reconciliation and national dialogue, transitional justice, and accountability for crimes committed during the conflict.

The group called for “similar commitment by those involved in conflicts in other regions of Ethiopia to pursue peace through dialogue,” and underscored the importance of delivering peace dividend quickly for conflict-affected populations through recovery and reconstruction support, disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration of ex-combatants, and implementation of durable solutions for Internally Displaced People (IDPs). AS