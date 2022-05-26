Follow Us

#ASDailyScoop: Fed., Addis Abeba police say joint operation foils planned Al-Shabaab terror attack on capital

Addis Abeba, Somali Regional State, Somalia, #DailyScoop, Law & Justice
The joint presser was given by leaders of the federal and Addis Abeba police criminal investigation departments . Picture: state media

Addis Abeba – Federal Police and Addis Abeba police commissions today said that a joint operation foiled a planned terror attack by Al-Shabaab militants especially targeting the capital Addis Abeba.

At a joint presser leaders of the federal and Addis Abeba police criminal investigation departments gave to state media today, they said the joint operation between the two helped foil planned terror attack by Al-Shabaab militants who came from Somalia and infiltrated to the capital through Somali region.

Furthermore, the security officials said that more than 340 individuals suspected to be “agents of the TPLF” and “Shene” (officials’ reference of Oromo Liberation Army, OLA) were detained and are being investigated in connection with alleged involvement in terrorist activities, corruption and other illegal activities in the capital Addis Abeba. However, the security officials did not give further details on the nature of the joint operation. AS

