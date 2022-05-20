ASDailyScoop: Over 300 suspects arrested in connection with violence in Derashe special woreda

Addis Abeba – The Southern Nations SNNPR Police Commission announced that it has arrested over 300 individuals suspected of partaking in the recent conflict within Derashe special woreda.

Alemayehu Mamo, Commissioner of the SNNPR Police Commission, told the media that ‘armed anti-peace forces’ had wrecked significant humanitarian, economic and social havoc for Derashe starting from April 26, 2022.

It was reported that the Defense Forces, Federal Police, and SNNPR Special Forces Command Post have been working to guarantee peace and calm for the people.

The commissioner stated that cooperation between residents of the woreda and security forces had resulted in the arrest of 316 suspects and the seizure of many firearms.

According to the commissioner, government offices have partially resumed services and social dynamics are returning to their previous stature. He added that consultations were ongoing between elders and religious figures to bring about sustainable peace and capture the remaining suspects said to be involved in the conflict along with their firearms.

Commissioner Alemayehu further stated that the command post was working with the local community to ground perpetual peace.

Addis Standard had previously reported that the insecurity in the Derashe special woreda experienced tensions in the late weeks of April, these events had resulted in casualties, abductions, and destruction of property. The administrator of the woreda, Joberna Assefa, was also killed by gunmen, an act which the local security and peace bureau head attributed to ‘’forces of destruction’’. AS