Members of HoF. Picture: HoF, archive



Addis Abeba, November 07/2020 – Ethiopia’s House of Federation has this morning voted to establish a transitional government in Tigray regional state.

On September 09 Tigray regional state has unilaterally conducted the 6th election for the regional council, which was subsequently formed on September 24. The newly formed council has also appointed TPLF’s Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD) as the regional president. Today’s resolution by the HoF means the regional state’s legislative and executives bodies formed on September 24 will be suspended and replaced by a transitional government to be set up. Today’s resolution also said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will deliver report on the progress and performance of the transitional government to the HoF once every three month.

According to a statement issued by the HoF, the transitional government to be established in Tigray region will coordinate with other legitimate government bodies on ways of discarding unconstitutional practices in the region; it will also have the duties and powers endowed to the executive of the regional state. The statement further said, the transitional government will: lead and coordinate the executive body; assign individuals to lead the executive; ensure the rule of law is respected; facilitate the conducting of election in the region; approve regional budget and prepare plans; conduct other duties assigned by the federal government. The transitional government will also oversee all the resolutions adopted by the House of Federation, including the approval of the intervention by the federal government in Tigray regional state.

On October 02, Adem Farah, Speaker of the House of Federation, said that one of the measures the HoF will implement was the establishment of a regional transitional government, which will be accountable to the federal government. The other constitutional measure the speaker said was dispatching federal security forces to control the regional state’s actions that have endangered the constitutional order.

Speaker Adem’s initial statement of the plan by the HoF to adopt a resolution came a few days after TPLF, the governing party of Tigray regional state, said the region will not comply with laws, directives, and regulations, among others, to be enacted by the federal government after its current term in office came to an end on Monday October 05/2020. TPLF had recalled all its representatives both from the House of People’s Representatives (HoPR) and HoF as of October 05. AS