Follow Us

mobile-logo
 

News: Amidst rejection from opposition groups, Tigray concludes establishment of IRA, awaiting negotiated deal with federal gov’t 

Ethiopia, News, Tigray regional state, Tigray Interim Administration
By
0 Comments
0
2 Views
Tigray leader Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), Tigray Combatants Chief Commander General Tadesse Werede among others leading the IRA establishing conference (Picture: DW)

Addis Ababa – The Tigray region has announced that it has finished preparations to establish Interim Regional Administration (IRA) pursuant to the Pretoria peace agreement reached between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF in November last year, and is awaiting to strike a negotiated deal with the federal government on the IRA.

“The process of establishing an interim government has been concluded from Tigray’s side, the next step is to negotiate with the federal government,” deputy chairperson of the IRA establishing committee Muluwork Kidanemariam told Addis Standard.

According to Muluwork, after conducting various tasks, the committee of nine members set up to oversee the establishment of the IRA held a two day conference since 02 March, and 400 representatives from across the region have taken part in the formation of the IRA.

Muluwork said, “everything including who will hold what position has been sorted out” adding that, power sharing among the ruling TPLF, the military, opposition groups and scholars have been agreed upon.

Despite efforts according to Muluwork, to make the IRA inclusive, the conference however was boycotted by the three major opposition political parties operating in Tigray region, who also invalidated the establishing committee from the get go.

The parties; Tigray Independence Party, Salsay Weyane and National Congress for Greater Tigray in a joint media briefing on 16 February, announced that they will not accept the committee that will oversee the establishment of Interim regional government, adding that they have no relationship with the committee.

The Parties also questioned the legitimacy of the TPLF led regional government which is leading the initiative of establishing the IRA including setting up the committee.

Kinfe Hadish, Communication Director of Salsay Weyane Party disclosed during the joint media briefing that the Tigray government ceased to exist as of 03 October, 2022 and the non-existing government can’t establish a committee.

Muluwork however said, the ruling TPLF is mandated in the Pretoria peace agreement to lead the establishment of the IRA and that parties’ question over the legitimacy of the whole process is unacceptable.

He said despite their absence at the conference, they have been allocated a cotta in the IRA and they are expected to submit a list of their representatives and take up positions given to them. He added, if they fail to do so the cotta allocated for them would be divided between the military and the scholars according to a decision made during the conference.

The deputy chairperson noted that the federal government, according to the Pretoria agreement, should have a place in the IRA, adding that a deal would be negotiated accordingly if it does not accept and approve the outcomes of the conference. 

Article 10 of the Pretoria agreement stipulated that “…until elections for the Regional Council and the House of Peoples’ Representatives are held under the supervision of the Ethiopian National Election Board, the establishment of an inclusive Interim Regional Administration will be settled through political dialogue between the Parties”. AS

Post Tags
Written by
No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Posts you may also like

Ethiopia, News, SNNPR, self determination
0 Comments

Ethiopia, Press Freedom, News, Tigray regional state, Media
0 Comments

News, protests, Ethiopia, Oromia Regional State
0 Comments

Ethiopia, News, Religion, EOTC, Human Rights Commission
0 Comments
About Us
Addis Standard Publications is a tri-lingual independent media in online and print formats, publishing public interest contents in English, Afaan Oromoo and Amharic languages. Based in Ethiopia, Addis Standard Publications is owned by JAKENN Publishing P.L.C., which is registered with the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia under license number 1552/2003 and recognized by the Ethiopian Media Authority’s Online Media Certificate in accordance with the Ethiopian Media Law, Media Proclamation No. 1238/2021.
Contact Detail
Address: Leul Taz Building 3rd Floor Off No. 302 | Opposite CMC Compound | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Phone: +251 118 951 323 / 116 609 329
Mobile: +251 976 010 631
E-mail: info@addisstandard.com / addisstandard@gmail.com

© 2021 Addis Standard, All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy (Your Privacy Rights), and Do Not Sell My Personal Information.
Addis Standard may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy Terms of Service apply.