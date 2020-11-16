Benishangul Gumuz regional state peace and security bureau head Gashu Dugaz.

Picture: BG Region

Addis Abeba, November 16/2020 – The Benishangul Gumuz regional state peace and security bureau head Gashu Dugaz said some 20 people who are alleged to have committed the killing of at least 34 civilians over the weekend were “eliminated” after a coordinated military measure between the federal army, the federal police and regional security forces.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia Insider reported that three more people were injured in a fresh attack this morning mounted by what the regional communication bureau said was “anti-peace elements.”

On Saturday Nov. 14, the regional state said civilians were killed after attacks by armed men in Dibate district of Metekel Zone in an attack carried out on a public transport vehicle on the Wombera-Bulen-Dibate-Chagni route. The regional state communication bureau alleged that the attack were perpetrated by “anti-peace agents backed by TPLF.” Among the injured include Dibate Wereda administrator Debeli Belgafo.

In a statement released yesterday, Danile Bekele (PhD), Commissioner of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said: “The latest attack is a grim addition to the human cost which we bear collectively.”

The EHRC further said it was “saddened to learn of gruesome attack on passenger bus heading from Wonbera to Chagni in Benishangul-Gumuz on Nov 14.”

According to the rights Commission the “estimated number of casualties, currently at 34, is likely to rise as there are reports of similar attacks in other woredas (Wubgish, Yamp and Kidoh) of the region and of persons who have fled to seek shelter.”

Several other reports indicate that the victims of the attack on the bus are mainly members of the Oromo and Sinasha communities living in the area.

According to the BBC, “Police in the state said the 16 attackers were “messengers” of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – the main political organization in the country’s Tigray region. But they didn’t present any evidence linking the bus attackers to TPLF. AS